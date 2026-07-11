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Savage Minds
Israel Debated
A major showdown on the House floor seemed imminent. An amendment, advanced by the Rules Committee, was poised to force a rare and telling record vote on stripping Israel of $3.3 billion in annual US military aid…
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2 days ago · 42 likes · Ramzy Baroud
Simplicius's Garden of Knowledge
Russian Oligarch's True Warning Hidden in Plain Sight
The Economist published two important pieces centered on Russian “oligarch” Andrey Melnichenko, who is labeled one of Russia’s most ‘enigmatic’ wealth titans despite at times occupying first place amongst Russia’s richest men as, what Economist calls, the world’s “fertilizer king” and Russia’s “biggest industrialist”. He’s presented as particularly uniq…
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a day ago · 2 likes · 1 comment · Simplicius
Jeanice Barcelo's Substack
Backdoor Censorship at Substack
Friends, this makes me furious…
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a day ago · 2 likes · jeanice barcelo