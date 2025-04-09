Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterMORE OF THOSE PESKY DEFACTO GEORGE SOROS & DUMBASS DEMS 'PAID' PROTESTORS GETTING BUSTED!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMORE OF THOSE PESKY DEFACTO GEORGE SOROS & DUMBASS DEMS 'PAID' PROTESTORS GETTING BUSTED!Alicia Lutz-RolowApr 09, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterMORE OF THOSE PESKY DEFACTO GEORGE SOROS & DUMBASS DEMS 'PAID' PROTESTORS GETTING BUSTED!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterMORE OF THOSE PESKY DEFACTO GEORGE SOROS & DUMBASS DEMS 'PAID' PROTESTORS GETTING BUSTED!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
The truly sad part about this, is that it shows how the republican pussies keep putting up with the George Soros (enemy combatant) organization for decade after decade. If I had the ability to issue orders, a Delta Force Ghost Team would have eliminated Soros, his family, and his organization years ago. He and his people have spent, I’m sure billions by now orchestrating murder, property destruction, fear and hate, and all the time saying that he hates the US and intends to destroy it. Yo have put up with him this long can only be complicity.