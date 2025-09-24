When this quote was brought back up online during the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, it began to receive massive amounts of global attention. The Media then went on damage control mode, performing an incredible amount of mental gymnastics, trying to spin Bill Gates’ words to not sound so genocidal–claiming that his statement was “taken out of context”.

When They Tell You Their Plans... Believe Them

Is there any science at all behind kinesiology testing, or is it pure placebo…

Parasites Are Everywhere—A man shows up at the eye doctor’s office with blurry vision, redness, and pain. He’s young — only 35 years old. Something isn’t right. Doctors look deeper — and find a worm. Yes, a live worm, squirming behind the man’s eye. This isn’t some fictional horror story. It’s a real case, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, and recently highlighted by Dr. Peter McCullough. It started with undercooked fish and ended in eye surgery and permanently impaired vision.—— Dr. Peter McCullough

We think parasites are only a problem “over there.” You know, in third-world countries, where bad water and strange bugs abound. Wrong. The CDC has already warned us: millions of Americans are likely infected with parasites, and most don’t even know it.

These invaders can hide for months, sometimes years, before one starts showing symptoms. Seizures, blindness, heart failure — even death — have been attributed to parasites. And now, a chilling new threat has arrived on U.S. soil. It was just confirmed that the first human case of New World screwworm — a flesh-eating parasite whose larvae burrow into living tissue — was discovered in a Maryland man. It’s a reminder that parasitic danger isn’t theoretical, it’s here.

The Sound of Silence—The danger isn’t just the parasites, it’s the silence. While the media and health bureaucracies chase the next big panic, parasitic disease is quietly on the rise. Dr. McCullough is one of the few sounding the alarm