Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterMORE LIKE A DIPLOMATIC 'CLOWN CRAP SHOW'...THAN A DIPLOMATIC MEETING...THE WORLD IS BLOWN AWAY BY OUR STUPIDITY!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreMORE LIKE A DIPLOMATIC 'CLOWN CRAP SHOW'...THAN A DIPLOMATIC MEETING...THE WORLD IS BLOWN AWAY BY OUR STUPIDITY!HOW...IN GOD'S HOLY EYES HAVE WE ALLOWED ALL THIS DEMONIC DARKNESS TO COME INTO OUR LIVES...IT'S RHETORICAL...WE SHOULD ALL KNOW THE ANSWER BY NOW! Alicia LutzAug 16, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterMORE LIKE A DIPLOMATIC 'CLOWN CRAP SHOW'...THAN A DIPLOMATIC MEETING...THE WORLD IS BLOWN AWAY BY OUR STUPIDITY!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareBreak Free MediaIf You Wonder How We got Here, Read This... JACKIEAs I take a few days to work on “My Life Under Sharia Law,” my adventures in Luxor, Egypt, I thought I would publish this series of three pieces that I wrote for NAILED Magazine in 2018. This is the second in the series. You can read the first HERE…Read more4 hours ago · 16 likes · 3 comments · Karen Hunt aka KH MezekWE HAVE A NARCISSISTIC…POWER TRIPPING…DUMBASS CLOWN…PRETENDING TO BE THE LEADER OF THE SO-CALLED FREE WORLD…INTO THE NEW WORLD MFING ORDER!!!Global GeoPoliticsA Meeting That Changed Little On The Battlefield But Shifted The Diplomatic Sequence Popular Information is powered by readers who believe that truth still matters. When just a few more people step up to support this work, it means more lies exposed, more corruption uncovered, and mo…Read morean hour ago · 1 like · Global GeoPolitics2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterMORE LIKE A DIPLOMATIC 'CLOWN CRAP SHOW'...THAN A DIPLOMATIC MEETING...THE WORLD IS BLOWN AWAY BY OUR STUPIDITY!Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3Share