AdamColeman’s Newsletter

Kash Patel’s Embarrassing Collapse as FBI Director: Drunken Escapades, Epstein Stonewalling, and Now Iranian LEGO Mockery

In the annals of Washington scandals, few figures have managed to self-destruct with quite the spectacular flair of Kash Patel, the man President Trump tapped to lead the FBI. Once hailed by his supporters as a no-nonsense loyalist ready to drain the swamp, Patel has instead become a walking liability — a director whose alleged drunken rages, unexplaine…