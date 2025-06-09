Constitutional Amendment 4 – “The Right to Privacy”

Fourth Amendment to the Constitution ‘for the’ United States of America (circa 1789) was ratified on December 15, 1789. It protects the American people from unreasonable searches and seizures. At the time of its creation, the Fourth Amendment was made in response to increasing infringements on privacy in both the colonies and in England.

“The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no Warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by Oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.”

REMEMBER: the USA INC. is a ‘Private for Profit’- ‘Foreign Owned & Controlled’ Corporation ‘Occupation’ and are the ones that purposely let all these illegals into America for this very reason under the MFING BIDEN ADMINISTRATION…

Don’t kid yourselves..this has NOTHING to do with Protecting We The People…You REALLY need to Wake Up America…

THIS WAS PLANNED LONG AGO AS PART OF AMERICA’S TAKEOVER! DON’T LET THE NARRATIVE GET TURNED ON YOU…THIS IS A MFING POLICE STATE & NOTHING ELSE..I ASK YOU…HOW MUCH OF THIS BULLSHIT ARE WE EXPECTED TO SWALLOW? THEY WILL KEEP CALLING THE PROTESTERS VIOLENT TERRORISTS WHEN THE TRUTH IS…THEY ARE THE POLICE STATE TERRORISTS!

A string of self-driving cars have been set alight by protesters in Los Angeles, and clashes with heavily armed police and National Guard are turning increasingly violent as the city sits on the precipice of chaos. LA Mayor Karen Bass has labelled the National Guard incursion into the city, ordered by US President Donald Trump, as "chaos caused by the administration." Mass protests have sprung up across the city in response to the Trump Administration's heavy-handed federal crackdown on supposed undocumented immigrants.

Anti-ICE protesters and police officers faced off on the 101 Freeway, a major thoroughfare in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday (June 8). According to local media, demonstrators made their way onto the 101 Freeway and stopped traffic in both directions. California National Guard troops arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday to quell demonstrations over President Donald Trump's immigration enforcement, as the state's Democratic governor called their deployment unlawful.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas (left) is pictured at the Bohemian Grove with billionaire industrialist David Koch (right) and documentary filmmaker Ken Burns (center). (Photo: ProPublica)

The Self-Serving Supreme Court Is Exonerating Corrupt Officials For Its Own Benefit - The court is letting other government officials off the hook to shelter itself from scrutiny about the justices’ own deep-seated corruption. Correcting A Corrupt Court: How Unethical Legislative and Correcting A Corrupt Court: How Unethical Legislative and Judicial Decisions Have Led to the Disintegration of Basic Human Judicial Decisions Have Led to the Disintegration of Basic Human Rights, Civil Liberties, and Personal Freedoms in the Name of Rights, Civil Liberties, and Personal Freedoms in the Name of Scoring Points for Political Parties—and How We Can Fix It Scoring Points for Political Parties—and How We Can Fix It Without Expansion.

—Jenelle Carlin

Corruption and the Supreme Court

Corruption is everywhere at the Supreme Court. The justices routinely rule on what is—and, more frequently, what is not—corrupt. Simultaneously, their off-the-bench behavior has subjected them to a barrage of criticism that they themselves are corrupt, accusations to which they have responded in halting and inconsistent ways. To what does all this amount?



This Article examines the justices' rhetoric around the idea of corruption and the consequences of their rhetorical choices. How do they talk about the concept of corruption? What stories do they tell about corrupt actors? How does corruption interact with their discussions of the role moralities of various types of political actors? What sorts of actors do they portray as most likely to be corrupted, and what forms might that corruption take?



This inquiry into the justices' rhetoric of corruption yields a rather clear result: consistently, across doctrinal issues and issues of Court administration, the justices have discussed corruption in a manner that simultaneously reinforces a narrative of their own trustworthiness and undermines the trustworthiness of other institutions and actors. As a result, this rhetoric serves to aggrandize judicial power, which perhaps explains why there has been more consensus across party lines about corruption than about many other hot-button issues at the Court.

