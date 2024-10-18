Moon Landing Fraud - Deathbed Confession———————PROJECT SLAM DUNK

A viral video describing a father's deathbed confession about how the U.S. government faked the 1969 moon landing. In the video, a man identifies himself as Gene Gilmore (given name Eugene Reuben Akers, aka Ackers).

He explains that his father was a NASA "insider" named Cyrus Eugene Akers who had confessed on his deathbed that he witnessed the U.S. government faking the televised moon landing in a studio recording in 1968.

Several government-sponsored "fact checkers" so-called have "debunked" this video. How you may ask did they do this? They simply stated (without any facts) that we did land on the moon. Of course, we did not. We are in a closed system and we ain't going anywhere.

https://www.bitchute.com/video/AckonpzUqgzW/?list=notifications&randomize=false

