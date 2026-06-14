MISINDFORMATION?DISINFORMATION? HOW ABOUT THEY ARE JUST LYING TO US...HOW ABOUT THAT SHIT!
STAY ON THOSE FIKES AMERICA...IT'S A FUKING CLOWN SHOW...
Tee Ashby
THIS Is How They Covered Up The COVID Vaxx’s DEADLY Side Effects! w/ Sen. Ron Johnson.
Listen now
3 days ago · 33 likes · 18 comments · Tee Ashby
Erick Erickson's Show Notes
A Clown Show Still
I challenge the American government to release the full text in advance of signing so that we might all see what we are getting ourselves into…
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3 days ago · 125 likes · 76 comments · Erick-Woods Erickson
State of Siege
Israel’s ‘voluntary emigration’ plan in Gaza is its latest attempt to ethnically cleanse Palestinians
It’s not that complicated, Israel kills Palestinians. Over the last three years, and the 75 before that, we have seen Israel target families, journalists, and healthcare workers, alongside the near total decimation of the infrastructure that makes life happen in communities, from hospitals to farms to schools and bakeries. Recently, we have seen Israel…
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3 days ago · 60 likes · 6 comments · Ahmad Ibsais
Misinformation, Disinformation and Subterfuge
Epstein Looms Larger Than Ever via Trump’s NippleGate Leaks
First, This seems like a bad idea…
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3 days ago · 3 likes · Steven Jarvis
...this is of interest Alicia... https://youtu.be/cvwLJQLXqo0?is=EwlCPBui6S5fQXmK ... 🙏➕🙏...