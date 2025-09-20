My Girlfriend Destroyed Me Using This Very Effective Mind Control Tactic - many decades ago my girlfriend at the time took full of control of my mind, using this very simple (yet effective) mind control tactic. Find out what it was, so you can protect yourself from similar disasters in your own life. Click here to read this brand-new article.

It's Egyptian Day on The Christoff Report - Here's Why - from Charlie Kirk to Jeffrey Epstein and from Gaza to vaccination......you're never going to truly understand why it's happening, unless you investigate the ancient ruling group's ties to pharaonic Egypt. Click here to start.

Is Canada, Israel, the United States and The UK Governed By Ancient Egyptians? - if you think that question is extremely bizarre, wait until you see the answer. Click here to watch some highly censored material.

Come Work With Me LIVE Starting Oct 25th and Get Your Full Live Makeover Underway.

UK Royal Elizabeth II Initiated In Pagan Druid Ritual Before She Was Coronated as Queen - why was the master of ceremonies wearing an Egyptian-ish neck piece? What's really going on here in this Royal ceremony?