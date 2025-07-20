Mind Control in The Music Industry - when we talk about mind control, people generally don't understand how deep it runs....in regards to how our overall society is governed. Would you believe Madonna, The Beatles, The Doors, The WHO and Elvis were mind control operations? I know, it sounds very far-fetched, until you listen to author Mark Devlin. Yes, these musicians and bands were "invented"...but what was the goal? In the end, the goal was achieved unfortunately. Click here for an excellent interview with Mark Devlin. You'll also be a little shocked who Madonna is related to by blood.

I Explore The Effects of Trauma, Fear, Panic and Terror on the Human Nervous System - brand new shorter article and you can read it by clicking here.

BRAND NEW DOCUMENTARY About the Fraudulent COVID-19 Vaccine Trials - the average person can't wrap their head around the COVID scam and how big it was. COVID-19 was a mind control based military operation against the people. It had nothing to do with health, a threat or anything advertised in the media or told to the people by the government. Click here to watch.

Is Virology as Fraudulent as Vaccinology? - without the fraud of virology, there can be no fraud of vaccinology. This is how deep the con goes. A fraudulent field of virology was invented, in order to poison the public, via equally fraudulent vaccinology. Both frauds were invented by the ruling group, to keep the public in fear and poisoned....in order that the masses are easier to rule, control, steal from, lie to and govern....in their weakened state. Dr. Mark Baily gives critical testimony regarding the false science of virology. Click here to discover what they don't want you to know. Virology and vaccinology are the two strongest pillars of humanity's perpetual enslavement.