Milton William "Bill" Cooper
Shot and Abandoned by Undercover Cops... After Predicting 9/11 Inside Job Murders
Milton William “Bill” Cooper…An American Patriot and An American HERO Author of the classic conspiracy book Behold a Pale Horse and host of the popular 1990s short-wave program The Hour of Our Time William Cooper
“They Must Do Something Terrible”
PREDICTED 911 on June 28, 2001: Milton William "Bill" Cooper, Then Shot and Abandoned by Undercover Cops at Midnight on His Front Yard
A flyer for a speaking event that Milton William Cooper was going to do in Scottsdale in 1990 to discuss the government cover-up of aliens and other conspiracy theories.
The 9/11 prediction war
There has been a massive argument on X with regards to Alex Jones and Bill Cooper predicting 9/11...
An interesting timeline:
- March 4, 2001 - The pilot episode of "The Lone Gunman", aired with a foiled attack on the World Trade Center
- March 6, 2001 - Alex Jones discusses FBI and War games and flying a plane into the World Trade Center
- June 28, 2001 - Bill Cooper discusses Osama Bin Laden will be made out to be the boogieman if a massive attack happens on US soil (November 6. 2001 he is shot dead by cops at his home)
- July 25, 2001 - Alex Jones disses if there is an attack involving planes, it will be an inside job and it will probably be pinned on Osama Bin Laden
Let's just say Bill Cooper wasn't vey fond of Alex Jones and many have called Alex Jones out as a limited hangout with regards to the actual truth of the events of 9/11 in later years...
Here is a montage on the 9/11prediction war and where it is believed Alex Jones to be wrong on 9/11...
Video: https://rumble.com/v40pz6w-the-911-prediction-war.html
gracias for introducing to me william cooper in this particular way. i've heard the name, and not actually seen him in action.
i'm shaking my head at the ... what? the absolute asininity of the bin laden cnn story. it is beyond the pale. total total fraud. at the time i paid no intention to this news, and didn't see it.
and so, by my inaction, i allowed this fakery to go into our world. hmmmm.
we are living in the time of the great apocalypse, the great uncovering. fascinating.
note: the video link you supplied isn't available in méxico. this one is:
https://youtu.be/AWCeihAfenY?si=ipCFbMPSRCve3Urn
all the best with what is changing. everything is changing.