Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
9/11 Revisionist's avatar
9/11 Revisionist
Mar 10

The 9/11 prediction war

There has been a massive argument on X with regards to Alex Jones and Bill Cooper predicting 9/11...

An interesting timeline:

- March 4, 2001 - The pilot episode of "The Lone Gunman", aired with a foiled attack on the World Trade Center

- March 6, 2001 - Alex Jones discusses FBI and War games and flying a plane into the World Trade Center

- June 28, 2001 - Bill Cooper discusses Osama Bin Laden will be made out to be the boogieman if a massive attack happens on US soil (November 6. 2001 he is shot dead by cops at his home)

- July 25, 2001 - Alex Jones disses if there is an attack involving planes, it will be an inside job and it will probably be pinned on Osama Bin Laden

Let's just say Bill Cooper wasn't vey fond of Alex Jones and many have called Alex Jones out as a limited hangout with regards to the actual truth of the events of 9/11 in later years...

Here is a montage on the 9/11prediction war and where it is believed Alex Jones to be wrong on 9/11...

Video: https://rumble.com/v40pz6w-the-911-prediction-war.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Duperreault's avatar
Guy Duperreault
Sep 11Edited

gracias for introducing to me william cooper in this particular way. i've heard the name, and not actually seen him in action.

i'm shaking my head at the ... what? the absolute asininity of the bin laden cnn story. it is beyond the pale. total total fraud. at the time i paid no intention to this news, and didn't see it.

and so, by my inaction, i allowed this fakery to go into our world. hmmmm.

we are living in the time of the great apocalypse, the great uncovering. fascinating.

note: the video link you supplied isn't available in méxico. this one is:

https://youtu.be/AWCeihAfenY?si=ipCFbMPSRCve3Urn

all the best with what is changing. everything is changing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture