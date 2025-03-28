MILLIONS HAVE BEEN MURDERED SYSTEMATICALLY BY THE USA INC WITHOUT FIRING ONE GUN SHOT-
THEY DID IT WITH A DEPOPULATION BIO-WEAPON DEATH SHOT!!
THEIR COVID-19 vaccine studies and THEIR war—
Preview—Here is how THEY play the game—New England Journal of Medicine, December 10, 2020. “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine.”
“In an ongoing multinational, placebo-controlled, observer-blinded, pivotal efficacy trial, we randomly assigned persons 16 years of age or older in a 1:1 ratio to receive two doses, 21 days apart, of either placebo or the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate…”
“A total of 43,548 participants underwent randomization, of whom 43,448 received injections: 21,720 with BNT162b2 and 21,728 with placebo. There were 8 cases of Covid-19 with onset at least 7 days after the second dose among participants assigned to receive BNT162b2 and 162 cases among those assigned to placebo; BNT162b2 was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 (95% credible interval, 90.3 to 97.6).
Similar vaccine efficacy (generally 90 to 100%) was observed across subgroups defined by age, sex, race, ethnicity, baseline body-mass index, and the presence of coexisting conditions. Among 10 cases of severe COVID-19 with onset after the first dose, 9 occurred in placebo recipients and 1 in a BNT162b2 recipient. The safety profile of BNT162b2 was characterized by short-term, mild-to-moderate pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache. The incidence of serious adverse events was low and was similar in the vaccine and placebo groups.” Slam-dunk. No problem. Great results. Seemingly. There are, of course, MANY studies on their side. They all show shining outcomes for safety and efficacy.
So now WE enter the scene with OUR studies and reports. We’re in the ring fighting it out, our reports versus their reports—and the venue and referee and the judges are ALL THEIRS. Sure, let’s have that fight, and let’s be highly critical of their studies. But thinking that THIS IS THE WAR, and we can win the whole war against the medical establishment in this fashion…A mere fantasy. How many MAHA people and Health Freedom people would admit they’re harboring a fantasy about the war?
How many would admit our studies versus their studies isn’t even close to a realistic battle plan aimed at WINNING? How many would admit that Robert Kennedy is apparently harboring a fantasy?
By Roy R M McIntosh
After reading the report by the BBC Scotland on the elderly deaths in care homes it was shocking to see that there was no mention of this being advised to the Scottish Government to move people from hospitals to clear beds, and that was by Andrews!
Now you do not have to be smart or a doctor to know that every year the care homes struggle to keep ‘bugs’ out of the homes, so taking elderly people from hospitals and sending them to care homes can only be described as criminal. The elderly were not in hospital for a holiday! How did the elderly die? No mention of DNR, Midazolam or Remdesivir…
So, for Krankie Sturgeon to say it was a mistake, is just a lie to cover up killing like never seen before. And it was deliberate, so that is criminal. It was deliberate murder!
Then jump forward to when the injections started and the killing started again. Look at the UK death figures for Jan 2021, and you shall see each week is higher by thousands than the average for previous years. Once again, if you know something is killing people and you carry on, that is murder! Oh, but it is put down to all sorts of other causes: Doctors were falsifying health reports and death certificates.
I wrote in March 2020 and said that moving the elderly would kill people and not one reply. I also wrote to media, Freeman and political parties as I was told by a person from a care home that the injections were maiming and killing, and the only reply I got back was from some Lesley Brown from Scottish government, wondering where I got my information from. I told her where to go… I had written to Freeman, yet Brown replies? Taking the killing of the elderly and now the killing and maiming by injections, the politicians and NHS should be on murder charges!
In time the truth shall come out, and it is good that families have come together to ask questions, and also that the Covid-19 Assembly are working away in the background. Looks like pharma and Gates etc could be pulling the strings!?
Roy R M McIntosh.