THEIR COVID-19 vaccine studies and THEIR war—

Jon Rappoport

Preview—Here is how THEY play the game—New England Journal of Medicine, December 10, 2020. “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine.”

“In an ongoing multinational, placebo-controlled, observer-blinded, pivotal efficacy trial, we randomly assigned persons 16 years of age or older in a 1:1 ratio to receive two doses, 21 days apart, of either placebo or the BNT162b2 vaccine candidate…”

“A total of 43,548 participants underwent randomization, of whom 43,448 received injections: 21,720 with BNT162b2 and 21,728 with placebo. There were 8 cases of Covid-19 with onset at least 7 days after the second dose among participants assigned to receive BNT162b2 and 162 cases among those assigned to placebo; BNT162b2 was 95% effective in preventing COVID-19 (95% credible interval, 90.3 to 97.6).

Similar vaccine efficacy (generally 90 to 100%) was observed across subgroups defined by age, sex, race, ethnicity, baseline body-mass index, and the presence of coexisting conditions. Among 10 cases of severe COVID-19 with onset after the first dose, 9 occurred in placebo recipients and 1 in a BNT162b2 recipient. The safety profile of BNT162b2 was characterized by short-term, mild-to-moderate pain at the injection site, fatigue, and headache. The incidence of serious adverse events was low and was similar in the vaccine and placebo groups.” Slam-dunk. No problem. Great results. Seemingly. There are, of course, MANY studies on their side. They all show shining outcomes for safety and efficacy.

So now WE enter the scene with OUR studies and reports. We’re in the ring fighting it out, our reports versus their reports—and the venue and referee and the judges are ALL THEIRS. Sure, let’s have that fight, and let’s be highly critical of their studies. But thinking that THIS IS THE WAR, and we can win the whole war against the medical establishment in this fashion…A mere fantasy. How many MAHA people and Health Freedom people would admit they’re harboring a fantasy about the war?

How many would admit our studies versus their studies isn’t even close to a realistic battle plan aimed at WINNING? How many would admit that Robert Kennedy is apparently harboring a fantasy?