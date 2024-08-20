This is an agenda. You can't take down Western civilization from the outside, you need to weaken it and collapse it from the inside.

Tricking the West to destroy itself through injected poison, is part of a 5th Generation Warfare Operation against the West. Very few strong people remain in government employment because the strong ones left long ago, many volunteered for the poison (to keep the jobs they don't enjoy)..leaving a thick maple syrup of easily corrupted individuals at the wheels of power. Click here.

This 24-year-old soldier was told the shot was safe and effective. Now, she's crippled for life. The government just fired her for being disabled from the shot.

New military records confirm the soldier's heart injury was "In Line of Duty,” and details her account of "complications since receiving the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Bio-Weapon Death Jab."

Moderna did not respond to our questions.

Army Specialist Karoline Stancik now faces over $70,000 in medical debt. EPISODE ONE: “The Cost of Following Orders”