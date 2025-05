***********************The Unholy Union of Trump-RFK-Thiel-Musk********************************

Reporting: Derrick Broze for TCR (The Conscious Resistance). Aired August 26, 2024. Derrick exposes how the individuals supporting Donald Trump are the same forces supporting Kamala Harris, and how the masses - even in the "freedom movement" - are falling back into the two-party trap just in time for the (s)election.