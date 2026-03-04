The Health Ranger's newsletter

The Greatest Threat to America is ISRAEL, not Iran - Full Interview with Analyst Michael Yon

In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams and Michael Yon examined the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly focusing on Iran’s strategic position and the potential closure of key waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. Yon, who recently traveled through Europe and Asia, emphasized the geopolitical significance of these choke …