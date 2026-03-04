MIKE ADAMS-THE HEALTH RANGER...
The Netanyahu Gambit: How Trump Walked America Into an Iranian War Trap
A Predictable Disaster Unfolds…
2 days ago · 18 likes · 7 comments · Mike Adams
The Real Engine of War: How Zionist Ambitions, Not Iranian Strength, Pose the Greatest Threat to America
Introduction: The True Face of the Enemy…
2 days ago · 15 likes · 9 comments · Mike Adams
Iran’s Retaliatory Strikes: A Devastating Multi-Nation Assault on U.S. Allies and Infrastructure
The Unleashing of Iranian Firepower…
2 days ago · 36 likes · 6 comments · Mike Adams
From Regional Spark to Global Inferno: The Path to Nuclear Catastrophe in the Middle East
A Calculated Spark: The U.S. and Israel’s Opening Move…
2 days ago · 15 likes · 1 comment · Mike Adams
The Dangerous Path to Global Nuclear War
On today’s episode of Bright Videos News, The Middle East conflict has escalated dramatically, with Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz and launching attacks on U.S. military bases and strategic installations across eight Arab nations, including Bahrain, UAE, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia. The closure of the Strait—a critical global energy chokepoint—has stran…
2 days ago · 17 likes · 3 comments · Mike Adams
The Greatest Threat to America is ISRAEL, not Iran - Full Interview with Analyst Michael Yon
In today’s interview on Health Ranger Report, Mike Adams and Michael Yon examined the escalating tensions in the Middle East, particularly focusing on Iran’s strategic position and the potential closure of key waterways like the Strait of Hormuz. Yon, who recently traveled through Europe and Asia, emphasized the geopolitical significance of these choke …
2 days ago · 49 likes · 7 comments · Mike Adams
U.S. Military Facing CRITICAL Shortage of Air Defense Munitions
On today’s episode of BrightVideos News, Mike Adams discusses recent U.S. military actions in Syria and escalating tensions with Iran. He highlights statements from Senator Marco Rubio, who admitted that the U.S. can only produce six or seven air defense interceptor munitions per month, while Iran manufactures over 100 ballistic missiles and thousands o…
12 hours ago · 14 likes · 3 comments · Mike Adams