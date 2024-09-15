ABC15 shares an extended interview with the new detective assigned to the disappearance case of Mikelle Biggs. The 11-year-old was taken outside her Mesa home on January 2, 1999.

We take a look back at the investigation and tell you where things stand 25 years later.

The Disappearance of Mikelle Biggs…

Mikelle was born on May 31, 1987. Mikelle and her family lived in Mesa, Arizona and she was eleven and in 6th grade when she went missing.

Mikelle was a very smart girl and wanted to be a Disney animator when she grew up. She was also very musically gifted, played the clarinet, and was an honor student. Mikelle could have done great things if she hadn’t gone missing on that fateful day.

Disappearance

On January 2, 1999, Mikelle and her younger sister, Kimber, were out riding their bikes. From what was described, it seemed like the two girls were just riding down the block that the Biggs’ lived on.

Kimber and Mikelle were out waiting for the ice cream truck. Kimber told her sister that she was cold, and even though Arizona stays warm throughout the year, it does get cold in the winter months. Kimber told Mikelle she was going to get a coat and she’d be right back. This was the last time Kimber would see her sister.

Kimber said it took her a minute, and when she came back, Mikelle was gone. Mikelle’s bike was still on the road, and Kimber said the wheels were still spinning like someone plucked her off her bike in seconds.

Investigation

Kimber said that in just thirty minutes, there were so many people out looking for Mikelle. There were no witnesses and nobody even heard anything.

There were only a few suspects that were looked at one of them was Mickell’s dad, Darien Biggs. He was quickly cleared but it still left people suspicious of him.

He was described as being a loner, and it seemed like he was judged just based on that.

There was also no physical evidence of where Mikelle could have gone or could have taken her.

There was another suspect the police looked into, a neighbor named Dee Blalock. He said he had been at home at the time watching a football game, which his wife confirmed. He was cleared as well.

The police did re-investigate him some time after. He had a record, he had been arrested before for sexual assault, child molestation and kidnapping.

He has never been convicted of having anything to do with Mikelle’s case, he seems to be the one name who keeps coming up. He is currently in jail serving an 187 year sentence for attacking his neighbor.

The Dollar Bill

On March 14, 2018, a dollar bill was turned in to the Neenah, Wisconsin police. For anyone who has never been to Wisconsin, Neenah is near Appleton, about two hours from Madison, which is the capital of Wisconsin.

A man had brought in a dollar bill to the Neenah police station. The dollar bill said “My name is Mikelle Biggs. Kidnapped from Mesa. I’m alive.”

Once this information was brought to the attention of Mikelle’s family, they knew it was false. Kimber said: “Who would do such a sick thing and give this family hope? Was Mikelle alive”?

*****************************The dollar bill— the writing is on the top*************************

FINAL THOUGHTS

I obviously want every case solved, but if someone were to ask me my top 10 cases that I want to be solved, this would be on there. It’s so eerie that Mikelle was taken and NO ONE saw or heard anything.

I think that the person who took her was known in the neighborhood so it didn’t seem suspicious for them to be outside or seen talking to Mikelle. I wouldn’t be surprised if the person who did this was Dee Blalock.

I don’t know if this case will ever be solved, there was no evidence or witnesses. I feel so bad for Mikelle’s family, especially her sister. In the 48 hours I watched, Kimber was blaming herself. She was SEVEN, there’s no way she would have known that her sister would disappear in less than a minute. It breaks my heart.

Sources

https://gonetoosoon.fandom.com/wiki/Mikelle_Biggs

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/mikelle-biggs-missing-family-holds-out-hope-for-answers-in-1999-abduction-of-mesa-arizona-girl/

https://people.com/crime/mikelle-biggs-disappearance-former-neighbor-sex-offender-suspect/