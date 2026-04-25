The Bigger The Lie, the Harder It is To See - this new article quickly reviews one of the biggest lies in the world, which openly parades right down Mainstreet....without too many people noticing. Have you already recognized this lie or did you miss it as well? Click here to find out.

Increase Your Monthly Income, Learn New Skills and Protect Your Family - my Beginner Business Blueprint is now LIVE for enrollment. It starts May 16th. Click here to see every skill that you’ll learn from my team and me. We set a record for first day enrollment so thank you for that.

The Majority of People Actually Feel Better Being Financially Broke - Here’s Why - click here to find out the reasons behind this bizarre behavior.

Are Americans Really Required to Pay Income Tax? A Former IRS Agent Has Some Shocking and Interesting Confessions - click here to get an insider’s look.