Dr Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Hildegarde Staninger
The mark of the beast is a mark or number ‘implanted’ on the forehead or right hand. RFID chips are microchips that can be implanted in humans. The mark of the beast is described in Revelation 13 of the Bible. In this passage, the second beast forces people to get the mark on their foreheads or right hands. People without the mark are unable to buy or sell anything. The mark of the beast is an unforgivable, literally mortal sin, as you are forsaking our Lord and Savior by taking the mark of the antichrist out of faithlessness, you demonstrate that you love yourself and this world more than God, and God will respond by removing His Holy Spirit away from your life and your soul.
We know the actual mark is forced when the antichrist has that 'death and fake resurrection' stunt that we see in that chapter as well. But regardless, I will NEVER take anything into or onto my body. It brands you like a cattle as a product of the world and devil. No tattoo, no vax, no chip, no implants, these days I would not even trust a metal knee or fake tooth implant with the stuff they are trying to pull. I know the mark of the beast is not something they can sneak in, you have to know what you are doing, and they cannot force it on you without your consent, that is why you will be guilty for taking it. But we are the temple of the Holy Spirit so why would we want to take something like a chip even if it wasn't the mark? Not me, ever.
Those people who take it are totally screwed not only in the next life, but this one as well. It is an unforgiveable sin, no turning back as it says in Rev. 14; 9-11. Some 'pastors' will try to tell you there is a chance to repent but there is not. Servants of the devil, all of those who would say that! Anyway, this comes out during the mid point of the 7 year trib, leaving only 3 and a half years left for them to party before it all hits the fan and judgment falls on the earth and those who took it go to the lake of fire. Bad choice for them.