Image: Pfizer BioNTech Analysis by Dr. Mihalcea - left 6 days on slide. AM Medical—Authors: Dr Ana Mihalcea and Dr. Hildegarde Staninger

The mark of the beast is a mark or number ‘implanted’ on the forehead or right hand. RFID chips are microchips that can be implanted in humans. The mark of the beast is described in Revelation 13 of the Bible. In this passage, the second beast forces people to get the mark on their foreheads or right hands. People without the mark are unable to buy or sell anything. The mark of the beast is an unforgivable, literally mortal sin, as you are forsaking our Lord and Savior by taking the mark of the antichrist out of faithlessness, you demonstrate that you love yourself and this world more than God, and God will respond by removing His Holy Spirit away from your life and your soul.