MFING TRUMP NEEDS TO BE YANKED OUT OF POWER BEFORE ITS TOO LATE FOR ALL OF US...
Tee Ashby
Jefferson. Gandhi. MLK. Einstein. All Silenced For Saying This
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4 days ago · 117 likes · 17 comments · Tee Ashby
Derrick Broze's Journalism
Peter Thiel's Dialog Exposed - What Can We Do?
In this clip from TCR Live #181, journalist Derrick Broze breaks down the latest details on the leaked data relating to Peter Thiel’s not-so-secret society, Dialog. Derrick asks what these types of secret meetings mean and what impact - if any - they have on our lives…
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2 days ago · 1 like · Derrick Broze