Physical Similarity: The small, stamped metal tags bore a strong resemblance to the tags placed on dog collars, making the nickname a natural, if cynical, comparison.

The Hearst Rumor (1936): Newspaper publisher William Randolph Hearst is often credited with popularizing the term to mock the new Social Security identification tags, calling them “dog tags.”

“Dogs of War” Mentality: During WWII, soldiers felt they were treated as poorly as dogs, adopting the term in a cynical fashion.