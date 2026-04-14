MEN TRYING TO SEE WHO'S GOT THE BIGGER WIENIE AGAIN...LET'S JUST KILL EVERYBODY TO FIND OUT!!
STAY ON THE EPSTEIN TRUMP BABY RAPING FILES
Scott MacFarlane Reports
Should Congress EXPEL members for sex misconduct allegations?
Former Congressional aide Kurt Bardella says Congress needs to send a message in the cases of Eric Swalwell and Tony Gonzales…
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an hour ago · 101 likes · 29 comments · Scott MacFarlane
IS THAT ANOTHER STUPID ASS TRICK QUESTION?
Tee Ashby
China Challenges Trump's Iran Blockade
To be fair, let’s expand on what he said first. Trump, standing at the White House podium, declaring “We can’t let a country blackmail or extort the world” is, on its face, a perfectly reasonable sentiment. No single nation should hold the global economy hostage. The problem is the speaker and the country he was temporarily representing…
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an hour ago · 17 likes · 4 comments · Tee Ashby
Legal AF's Substack
The Popok PopUp: Breaking!
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an hour ago · 487 likes · 80 comments · Legal AF
Tee Ashby
"Aaron Maté : Why Israel Is Losing the War"
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2 hours ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Tee Ashby
Tee Ashby
"Magazine Attacked For Publishing REAL IMAGE Of IDF Soldier"
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3 hours ago · 41 likes · 8 comments · Tee Ashby
Tracy Treloar
ONE NEW MAN #19: IS A STATE CHURCH RISING IN AMERICA? - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hK07i4ZLq4E
https://youtu.be/hK07i4ZLq4E?si=04MZ84lmZYcpxYPh…
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7 hours ago · 2 likes · Tracy Treloar
Legal AF's Substack
Trump Runs in Terror as Pope Delivers Devastating Blow
For more access to expert legal analysis, official court documents and breaking news coverage only available here at the intersection of law and politics, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.Legal AF's Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber…
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5 hours ago · 740 likes · 100 comments · Legal AF and Popok