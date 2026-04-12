MELANIA...EPSTEIN'S # 1 MOST DESPICABLE...NO INTEGRITY CHILD TRAFFICKING WHORE...PAYBACK FOR ALL THOSE BABIES IS COMING FOR YOUR LYING ASS... STAY ON THE FILES...LOOK AT WHAT THAT'S DOINGAlicia LutzApr 12, 2026313ShareLuke 8:17: “For nothing is hidden that will not be made manifest, nor is anything secret that will not be known and come to light”—Jesus Christ313Share
Melania makes a statement but has to read the entire statement. We need to hear from everyone with information about Melania and Donald.
Hook them up to lie detectors as well, and see what the results are including both Donald and Melania.