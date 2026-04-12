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Jane Stanley's avatar
Jane Stanley
1h

Melania makes a statement but has to read the entire statement. We need to hear from everyone with information about Melania and Donald.

Hook them up to lie detectors as well, and see what the results are including both Donald and Melania.

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