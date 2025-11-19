Just as the world has never experienced a United States President quite like Donald Trump, it’s not seen a First Lady like Melania Trump either. Despite being one of the most photographed women on the planet, she remains virtually unknown. But wealthy New York socialite Stephanie Winston Wolkoff is now controversially trying to change all that.

She says she was “besties” with Melania for 15 years, and because of their friendship, was not only appointed a senior adviser to the First Lady, but she was also asked to organize Trump’s presidential inauguration. But two years ago the friendship between the two women soured. Stephanie claims she was the victim of an orchestrated political hit and was bitterly disappointed when Melania abandoned her.

Many are calling it a despicable act of revenge, but Stephanie has now written a tell-all book about the First Lady and her secrets, and as she explains to Liam Bartlett in an exclusive interview, there are plenty of secrets to tell about Melania and the Donald.