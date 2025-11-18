Jeffrey Epstein, a true “movie villain,” intertwined with high-profile figures like Donald and Melania Trump. A long-standing friendship between Trump and Epstein included parties and private jet travel. After Epstein’s conviction and death, a resurfaced rumor claims Epstein introduced Trump to Melania. Melania recently refuted this by sharing a book chapter detailing her 1998 meeting with Trump at Fashion Week, amidst renewed scandal and her rare public defense of her husband.