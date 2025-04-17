COVID Shot Increases Child Death by 8200% —-Jason Christoff

Children Ages Ten to Fourteen 8200% More Likely To Die After Getting Their COVID Injection, Compared to Children Not Getting the Shot - we're in some big "child sacrifice" trouble here folks, as often happens throughout human history. The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was to make people believe he doesn't exist. Click here for this quick breakdown, from Dr. Chris Shoemaker. It's ancient children sacrifice, in our modern time.

These Parents Were Mind Controlled to Kill or Cripple All of Their Children, with Injections of Poison Labelled "Vaccinations" - if someone is under mind control, they look like themselves, but they constantly behave in ways that defy logic, rational thought, morality or ethical conduct. Is killing or crippling all your children, with poisoned injections, a prime example of mind control? Of course it is and billions are still under this mind control spell. Click here to watch it all go down. If you want to more fully understand mind control, please see the article below this one.

Child Sacrifice Mind Control Comes Out of The TV More Than Anywhere Else - find out how TV mind control works, so you can more easily side step any attempt by the ruling group to trick you into participating in child sacrifice or the sacrifice of yourself. Click here to read this brand-new short article. Knowledge is power.