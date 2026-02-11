MEDICAL MURDER
DEPOPULATION BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS POSING AS VACCINES
1984 BANNED Frank Zappa interview reveals lab-created viruses as BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS – and it's NO COINCIDENCE Anthony Fauci oversaw BOTH HIV & COVID!
Zappa’s father worked in TOP-SECRET chemical & biological warfare labs – Frank KNEW the dark truth: governments engineer plagues to target populations.
HIV “emerges” in the 80s? Exactly when Fauci is running NIAID & steers the narrative. COVID hits? Same Fauci, same playbook, now forcing experimental “gene therapy” injections that REWRITE YOUR DNA forever.
This clip was BURIED for decades because it exposes the plan. Why is the SAME guy in charge of TWO “once-in-a-century” pandemics? Lab leak? Or DELIBERATE DEPLOYMENT?
Moderna COVID Vaccine Linked to Higher Risk of Febrile Seizure
Epstein Pitched JPMorgan Chase on Plan to Get Bill Gates ‘More Money for Vaccines’
Unsafe Levels of Lead Detected in Half of New Orleans Playgrounds — Other Cities Should Pay Attention
The MAHA Agenda Is Urgent — Its Success Depends More Than Ever on Bottom-Up Support
New York City Joins WHO’s Global Outbreak Response Network After US Exit + More
Former Prospect Sues White Sox, Claiming COVID-19 Vaccination Ended His Career + More
Medical Freedom Warrior in ‘Fight of His Life’ After Cancer Diagnosis