MEDICAL INDUSTRY RIDDLED WITH FRAUD & MALFEASANCE...
The Defender
Breaking: Children’s Health Defense Sues DOD Over ‘Sham’ Religious Exemption Policies
4 hours ago · 6 likes · The Defender
Independent Medical Alliance
Here’s a Thought: I’m No Longer Vaccinating My Pets
I used to be the public health poster girl—the kind who never missed a “wellness check” for my kids, dutifully dragged her family to the annual flu shot clinic like it was a moral duty, and believed society was one selfish decision away from a full-blown polio pandemic. I vaccinated my kids, my dogs, my cats, and, frankly, my conscience. I was the CDC’s…
5 hours ago · 83 likes · 36 comments · Independent Medical Alliance and Jenna McCarthy
Doc Malik Honest Health
#418 – Andrew Zywiec: Medicine Without Conscience and the Normalisation of Evil
THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH…
5 hours ago · 6 likes · Doc Malik and Andrew Zywiec, MD
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
SCHIZOPHRENIC MAHA: No 'Black Box' Warning For COVID "Vaccines" & Ivermectin, Hydroxychloroquine Advocate Named Chair Of President's Cancer Panel
The MAHA movement is truly suffering from multiple personality disorder…
8 hours ago · 37 likes · 8 comments · 2nd Smartest Guy in the World