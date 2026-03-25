JonFleetwood.com

MenB Vaccine Aluminum Doses Overlap Equivalent mg/kg Levels That Produced Motor Neuron Death, Brain Inflammation, and Neurodegenerative Brain Changes in Peer-Reviewed Mammalian Study

As Meningitis B vaccines are being pushed in the U.K. in response to a reported outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) product insert confirms that each 0.5 mL dose of the meningococcal Group B vaccine Bexsero contains 1.5 mg of aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum…