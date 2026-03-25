MEDICAL INDUSTRY? A JOKE IN PROGRESS
JonFleetwood.com
Meningitis B Vaccine Contains Chimeric Bioengineered Bacterial Proteins and Aluminum—96% Adverse Reaction Rate, 29% Experience Severe Reaction
The meningococcal B (MenB) vaccine BEXSERO contains bioengineered bacterial proteins—including chimeric (“Frankenstein”) antigens—and aluminum, while FDA regulatory documents and clinical trial data show that up to 96% of recipients experience adverse reactions and as many as 29% report reactions severe enough to interfere with normal daily activity…
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a day ago · 25 likes · 5 comments · Jon Fleetwood
Measles Panic in Israel
Vernon’s Substack
Covid-19 vaccine and heart disease
Now available on www.vernoncoleman.com…
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2 days ago · 39 likes · 7 comments · Vernon Coleman
THERE THEY GO WITH THOSE SO-CALLED VACCINES AGAIN. WATCH OUT!!!
Theo’s Newsletter , Фёдор Бурден
Is the UK meningitis 'outbreak' diagnosing hangovers?
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2 days ago · 1 like · Theo Burden, Фёдор Бурден
JonFleetwood.com
MenB Vaccine Aluminum Doses Overlap Equivalent mg/kg Levels That Produced Motor Neuron Death, Brain Inflammation, and Neurodegenerative Brain Changes in Peer-Reviewed Mammalian Study
As Meningitis B vaccines are being pushed in the U.K. in response to a reported outbreak, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) product insert confirms that each 0.5 mL dose of the meningococcal Group B vaccine Bexsero contains 1.5 mg of aluminum hydroxide (0.519 mg elemental aluminum…
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6 hours ago · 30 likes · 2 comments · Jon Fleetwood
Due Diligence and Art
Report from the Health Summit with Dr. William Makis in Rochester NY, March 21, 2026.
Dear Readers…
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7 hours ago · 144 likes · 55 comments · Sasha Latypova
Biologyphenom
Scottish COVID-19 inquiry|New witness statement evidence
Introduction…
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7 hours ago · 17 likes · 6 comments · biologyphenom
Flashlights
Behind the Scenes at a Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Center in California | Julie Threet
Throughout 2021, Julie Threet worked as a volunteer at the largest mass vaccination center in the city of Chico in Butte County, California. She was fired at the beginning of January 2022 because she refused to receive a booster shot…
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7 days ago · 48 likes · 33 comments · Flashlights Podcast