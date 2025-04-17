MEDICAL FREEDOM IS NOT FREE...
NOTHING IS..
2nd Smartest Guy in the World
BOMBSHELL: Repeated mRNA COV-19 "Vaccination" Induces High IgG4 Levels That Promote Cancer Growth
Not only do the slow kill bioweapon “vaccines” genetically modify the recipients into walking spike protein factories with suppressed p53 tumor antigen protein responsible for keeping cancers at bay, but these poisonous injections also induce IgG4-related disease, which results in systemic inflammation…
9 hours ago · 91 likes · 10 comments · 2nd Smartest Guy in the World
WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack
What's The Deal With Pre-Eclampsia Signal in V-Safe?
Eclampsia is a serious condition that occurs in pregnant women, characterized by seizures that typically follow preeclampsia, which involves high blood pressure and protein in the urine. It can lead to severe complications for both the mother and baby if not treated promptly…
4 days ago · 15 likes · Closed VAERS
WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack
Is V-Safe Perpetrating Fraud On ICAN Or The World?
My previous article about the possibility of V-Safe fraud HERE is gaining visibility. The “best” authorities have been alerted and a couple of responses have began to come in. It would be a dream of mine if ICAN slaps somebody in the lips for this…
2 days ago · 19 likes · 2 comments · Closed VAERS
WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack
Is V-Safe Perpetrating Fraud On ICAN Or The World? Part 2
In my previous article HERE I used MedDRA code “Pre-eclampsia” as my test baby to show a cross cut sample of hundreds of reports were missing the code as part of a pregnant ladies official record…
2 days ago · 19 likes · 4 comments · Closed VAERS
WelcomeTheEagle’s Substack
It's Becoming Clear V-Safe Is Perpetrating Willful Misconduct. Obfuscating Data Part 3
Previous article: HERE…
9 hours ago · 11 likes · 1 comment · Closed VAERS
The Liberty Sentinel
Contaminated COVID Shots & US Funding for Wuhan: Govts Must Act
As a handful of governments begin to ask the hard questions about contamination in the dangerous COVID shots forced on humanity and the strange origins of the pandemic as well as the documented U.S. government funding, it is time for accountability and justice, argued legendary lawyer, physicist, and medical doctor Dr. Richard Fleming…
10 hours ago · 20 likes · 6 comments · Alex Newman