She was fortunate and delivered a healthy, full term baby last week. She also took the recommended RSV bivalent (ABRYSO) and Tdap vaccine in the 3rd trimester. There was no mention on her chart for this pregnancy regarding any complications or concerns due to her prior DX in 2022 of DVTs.

This used to be HIGHLY UNUSUAL for a 32-year-old to have any DVTs, but especially in BOTH legs. Silence continues, not a mention of speculation related to side effects from the Covid jabs…Nurse Dee

Blood Clots Following Pfizer Covid Shots—Observations from a nurse

Michael Nevradakis, Ph.D.

California is auditing 428 schools with “low” vaccination rates amid declining vaccination levels for kindergarteners and a rise in measles cases that health officials blamed on the unvaccinated, EdSource reported today.

School districts with a vaccination rate of less than 95% are at risk of losing average daily attendance funding from the state. In the schools being audited, more than 10% of kindergarteners or seventh graders in the schools were not fully vaccinated during the 2024-25 school year.

California requires children to be vaccinated against 10 serious communicable diseases for public or private school attendance and requires proof of vaccination in kindergarten and seventh grade.

Immunization is required for diphtheria, bacterial meningitis, measles, mumps, pertussis (whooping cough), polio, rubella, tetanus, hepatitis B and varicella (chicken pox). Students who have received some, but not all, of these vaccinations are considered “not fully vaccinated.”

EdSource reported that 62 schools — 55 public schools and seven charter schools — lost funding in the three years before the 2024-25 school year because their vaccination rates fell below the 95% threshold.

﻿Control Is the ‘Holy Grail’: CHD Panel Debates Geoengineering, Earth’s Future

FDA Hid Safety Data on Generic Drugs. A New Tool Helps Patients Do Their Own Research

﻿Iowa Bill Would Require Medical Examiners to Include Vaccine Records in Infant Death Investigations

‘Completely Misleading’: Scientists Accuse Cochrane Reviews of Using Biased Studies to Claim HPV Vaccine Prevents Cancer

RFK Jr.’s New Autism Advisers Set Sights on ‘Many Unanswered Questions’