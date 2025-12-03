Last week, a leaked FDA memo acknowledged that at least ten children died “after and because of” the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States. None of those children had been identified — until now. One of them is now understood to be Ernesto Ramirez Junior, a 16-year-old from Texas who collapsed and died five days after receiving the Pfizer Covid shot.

Pfizer Has A New RNA Flu Vaccine; Watch Out——

Dr. Clayton Baker, an internist, is quoted at Children’s Health Defense (CHD: “Baker noted that, since 2000, Pfizer and its subsidiary companies have been found guilty of 107 criminal offenses, totaling a staggering $11,261,560,400 in penalties.”

“Pfizer has been found guilty of defrauding the government an astonishing 22 times in the last 25 years. I do not trust them to conduct honest studies, nor should anyone else,’ Baker said.”

Yeah, there’s THAT. I wouldn’t trust Pfizer to shine my shoes without somehow poisoning me. The recent clinical trial of the new flu vaccine had a number of flaws. But the really big one that stands out: There was no placebo group. BANG.

The group that didn’t get the new RNA vaccine got an older flu vaccine. That’s the usual con in these trials. It gives the new vaccine a distinct edge when it comes to adverse effects. Because the older vaccine will cause its own adverse effects…and by comparison, the new vaccine will look good. A lot better than if it were compared to a shot of salt water, a real placebo. So on those grounds alone…