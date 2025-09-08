MEDICAL DEPOPULATION = MURDER
WMC Research
COVID Infection, the Spike Protein and Ghrelin: Yet Another Mechanism by which SARS-CoV-2 Can Progress Cancer
Summary of the proposed relationship between the ghrelin axis and cancer, highlighting the known and proposed roles of UAG, AG, In1-ghrelin, GHSR-1a, GHSR-1b, and GOAT…
Read more
6 hours ago · 23 likes · 2 comments · Walter M Chesnut
The Boom Review
Autism
Autism Spectrum Disorder is a neuro-developmental condition which affects the way a person interprets the world around them. It also affects how they interact with others. Autism is considered to be incurable. It is believed to be linked to hereditary genetic changes…
Read more
9 hours ago · 4 likes · 5 comments · The Boom Review
Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)
Planned Parenthood Abortionist Admits: We Sold “Barrels and Buckets” of Aborted Baby Parts
By Matthew Clark & Steven Ertelt…
Read more
8 hours ago · 3 likes · 1 comment · Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
https://x.com/i/status/1964893354942144971
Lies are Unbekoming
The Fluoride Deception
It's been well over two years since I last wrote about fluoride, and I thought I was long overdue for something more substantive on the subject. Back then, I approached it through my familiar lens of necessity, safety, and effectiveness—the same three-legged stool I use to examine childhood vaccination. This story isn't about dental health or even publi…
Read more
8 hours ago · 58 likes · 7 comments · Unbekoming