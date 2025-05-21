6-Month-Old Died After Receiving 6 Routine Vaccines at Wellness Visit—Blessings Myrical Jean Simmons received six routine vaccines at roughly 3 p.m., on Jan. 13, at a six-month wellness visit. The next morning, her parents found the baby dead in her bassinet. The autopsy listed Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS, as the infant’s cause of death. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/6-month-old-died-after-receiving-6-routine-vaccines-at-wellness-visit/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20250520
