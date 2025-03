The Kingston Report

"So People Aren't Considered Vaccinated Until That 14-Day Period Has Passed"

March 17,2025: “So people aren’t considered vaccinated until that 14-day period has passed,” could be a quote from any government or healthcare official repeating the manipulative 2021-2022 narrative that many of the hospitalized COVID-19 patients who received two (2) COVID-19 mRNA injections were ‘unvaccinated…