Does Novavax Have mRNA?

Several days ago the FDA, Trump’s FDA and RFK Jr’s FDA now, gave full licensing approval to the Novavax company for their mRNA Covid bioweapon shot called, Nuvaxovid. The C19 bioweapon was already in play under the emergency use authorization (EUA) process used by the government to push through any poison they wish. But now with full approval, the shots can actually be used in any group (age, health status, pregnancy etc), with less limitations that under EUAs…