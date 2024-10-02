YouTubers and social media influencers played a crucial role in spreading Big Pharma’s propaganda during the pandemic, fueling the mass formation of psychosis that left a large portion of the population practically hypnotized into blindly following the draconian COVID measures.

Fast forward three years and karma is catching up with those same YouTubers who pocketed Big Pharma’s money and promoted the shots. Now, the devastating consequences are unfolding right before our eyes, as tens of thousands of young, healthy influencers are being diagnosed with rare and aggressive “turbo cancers,” and many others are dropping like flies of heart attacks and catastrophic brain bleeds.

Source: The People's Voice Thousands of YouTubers Sponsored by Pfizer Have Died From mRNA Poisoning - Media Blackout https://rumble.com/v5gruox-thousands-of-youtubers-sponsored-by-pfizer-have-died-from-mrna-poisoning-me.html

FBI Insider: Elite Planning 'Doomsday Attack' To Kill Millions of 'Non-Compliant' Citizens

https://rumble.com/v5gy3cc-fbi-insider-elite-planning-doomsday-attack-to-kill-millions-of-non-complian.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

Gates Insider: Digital ID Will Be Embedded Under the Skin of Every Child by 2025

https://rumble.com/v5dwnas-gates-insider-digital-id-will-be-embedded-under-the-skin-of-every-child-by-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp