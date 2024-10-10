COL. Douglas Macgregor: Israel After a Year of Slaughter-- https://www.bitchute.com/video/d0qjns6K6p5

Musk's Starlink in Yemen: Spying for US & Israel? Elon Musk, owner of Space X and subsidiary Starlink, has billion-dollar contracts with the US Intelligence Complex to do surveillance on behalf of the USG – and Israel, of course. Is Starlink being deployed to Yemen to spy on the Houthis? Article: https://thefreedomarticles.com/musks-starlink-in-yemen-spying-for-us-israel

Israeli Soldiers 'Run For Lives As Hezbollah Missiles Target IDF Tank, Evacuation Team—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WqTQVVJxFKO

Grayzone Journalist Arrested by Israel after Reporting on Iranian Strikes | RT—-Jeremy Loffredo, a journalist for Grayzone, has been detained in Israel, as confirmed by editor-in-chief Max Blumenthal. The reason for his arrest remains unclear, but it follows his recent report on Iranian strikes.

Independent journalist and Kompass Media founder Andrey X on Wednesday reported the arrests on social media, saying, "Today I was beaten, kidnapped, blindfolded and taken to a military base by the Israeli Occupation Forces, together with 4 other journalists."

"Two of us were held for 11 hours without charges, my phone was confiscated (stolen), and one of us is still in custody," he added. SOURCE:

The Grayzone News editor Max Blumenthal later stated that Jeremy Loffredo, an independent journalist and filmmaker based out of New York City, was still in an Israeli jail. "His phone has been confiscated. That is all I'm able to say for now," Blumenthal said.

Just days ago, the Grayzone released a video report by Loffredo exposing what he described as an Israeli cover-up of the significance of Iranian missile strikes last week. He had traveled to Israel and the illegally occupied West Bank to conduct his investigation and document rocket impact sites.

Loffredo found that Iran had targeted Israeli military infrastructure – including the Nevatim Airbase and Mossad intelligence agency headquarters in Tel Aviv – used to carry out brutal attacks in the Middle East.

He also reported that Israel has denied non-Jewish citizens access to bomb shelters, which are available in Jewish communities. https://www.bitchute.com/video/VwxWD9C8kMUs

SOURCE: https://www.tag24.com/topic/israel-war/american-journalist-jeremy-loffredo-reportedly-jailed-by-israel-3324859

Hezbollah has unleashed its largest single-day rocket attack on Israel, firing over 200 rockets within minutes. The aftermath of this assault has left the city of Safed reeling, with reports of destruction and civilian casualties emerging. https://www.bitchute.com/video/P2bHlUNO859X/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Hezbollah fighters continue to resist Israel's Defense Forces (IDF) as they advance into Lebanon, leading Israel to deploy additional troops. Israel has now stationed its largest military presence in Lebanon in years, with unofficial estimates suggesting over 20,000 troops. https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wjvz4Xu9B7bz/?list=notifications&randomize=false

When CNN confirms Israel is using human shields, you know the Israeli propaganda war has collapsed. https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Aex0xObhOj1

Scott Ritter GREAT TAKE Israel is in itself a criminal enterprise. We fund them. They own us now. They're running Congress. They're running the presidency. They run the media. They run everything. Prove me wrong. Show me one example of a mainstream media outlet daring to stand up to the crimes committed by Israel today. I just want to remind your audience that in 1948, the CIA began a relationship with the organization Ukrainian Nationalists that step on Bandera's murderous Nazi allies that continues to this day. We support murderers in Ukraine. We support murderers in Israel.—https://www.bitchute.com/video/PXYavQ0uK8RD

If this doesn't let you understand what this MOTHERFUCKER is doing, There is NO HOPE for America to get through this 'ENEMY IS INSIDE THE GATES' situation we are in—-WAKE UP AMERICA!!!

“A Nation can survive its fools….but it cannot survive treason from within" -- Cicero

Are you a Christian? Do you stand with Israel? You cannot do both. If you don't get that statement you really don't get what is happening. Why do I call Trump a Jew? Because of things like this. I got lots of these: https://www.bitchute.com/video/UWqRTsu6qYq2 You cannot vote out what was not voted in. There are not two parties. Only one. They are two sides of the same ass that has been crapping on us from womb to grave. Voting for the lesser of the evils is still a vote for evil. Voting in the new man/group/party has NEVER made it better in our lifetimes. We cannot vote our way out of this.

