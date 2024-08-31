CONTINUED…

Right and Wrong:

It is safer to err on the side of mercy.

Suppression of fact, which should be disclosed, is the same in effect as willful misrepresentation.

Concealment of the truth is (equivalent to) a statement of what is false.

To conceal is one thing, to be silent another.

Things silent are sometimes considered as expressed.

He who is silent appears to consent.

An error not resisted is approved.

He who uses his legal rights, harms no one.

No one can improve his condition by a crime.

No one ought to enrich himself at the expense of others.

No one ought to gain by another's loss.

No man ought to derive any benefit of his own wrong.

No one shall take advantage of his own wrong.

No one is considered as committing damages, unless he is doing what he has no right to do.

The multitude of those who err is no excuse for error. [Exodus 23:2]

To lie is to go against the mind.

It is better to recede than to proceed wrongly.

It is better to suffer every wrong or ill, than to consent to it.

That interpretation is to be received, which will not intend a wrong.

It is not lawful to do evil that good may come of it.

You are not to do evil that good may come of it.

A right cannot arise from a wrong.

Scriptural:

The beaten path is the safe path; the old way is the safe way. [Jeremiah 6:16]

He who pays tardily, pays less than he ought. [Leviticus 19:13, Deuteronomy 24:14-15]

He who first offends, causes the strife. [Matthew 5:22]

He who is in the womb, is considered as born, whenever it is for his benefit. [Job 31:15, Isaiah 49:1,5, Jeremiah 1:5]

Women are excluded from all civil and public charges or offices. [1 Timothy 2:12, 1 Corinthians 14:34].

To insult the deity is an unpardonable offense. [Matthew 12:31]

The last will of a testator is to be fulfilled according to his real intention.

Every will is completed at death. A will speaks from the time of death only. [Hebrews 9:16-17]

The will of a testator is ambulatory (alterable, revocable) up to his death. [Hebrews 9:16-17]

A legacy is confirmed by the death of the testator, in the same manner as a gift from a living person is by delivery alone. [Hebrews 9:16]

Remove the foundation, the structure or work fall. [Luke 6:48-49]

In many counselors there is safety. [Proverbs 11:14; 15:22; 24:6]

Where damages are given, the losing party should pay the costs of the victor.

The most favorable construction is made in restitutions. [Exodus 22:5-6,12]

Debts follow the person of the debtor.

Time runs against the slothful and those who neglect their rights. [Proverbs 24:30-31]

The law is no respecter of persons. [Acts 10:34]

Unequal things ought not to be joined. [2 Corinthians 6:14]

Servants and Slaves:

He is not presumed to consent who obeys the orders of his father or his master.

The master is liable for injury done by his servant.

He who does anything through another, is considered as doing it himself.

He who acts by or through another, acts for himself.

A slave, and everything a slave has, belongs to his master.

Whatever is acquired by the servant, is acquired for the master.

Wisdom and Knowledge:

Give the things which are yours whilst they are yours; after death they are not yours .

Remove the cause and the effect will cease.

You will perceive many things more easily by practice than by rules.

Reason is a ray of the Divine Light. [Isaiah 1:18]

Not to believe rashly is the nerve of wisdom.

A name is not sufficient if a thing or subject for it does not exist by law or by fact.

Names of things ought to be understood according to common usage, not according to the opinions of individuals.

If you know not the names of things, the knowledge of things themselves perishes; and of you lose the names, the distinction of the things is certainly lost.

Witnesses and Proof:

A witness is a person who is present at and observes a transaction. The government only has over persons, not substance. Any video tape, audio tape, computer printout, etc. that are used as witnesses

The answer of one witness shall not be heard. [Deuteronomy 19:15]

The testimony of one witness, unsupported, may not be enough to convict; for there may then be merely oath against oath.

This is a maxim of the civil law, where everything must be proved by two witnesses. [Matthew 18:16, 2 Corinthians 13:1]

In law, none is credited unless he is sworn. All facts must, when established by witnesses, be under oath or affirmation.

A confession made in court is of greater effect than any proof.

No man is bound to produce writings against himself.

No one can be made to testify against himself or betray himself.

No one is bound to accuse himself.

No one ought to accuse himself, unless before God.

One making a voluntary confession, is to be dealt with more mercifully.

He ought not to be heard who advances a proposition contrary to the rules of law.

False in one (particular), false in all.

Deliberate falsehood in one matter will be imputed to related matters.

He who alleges contradictory things is not to be listened to.

Proofs are to be weighed not numbered; that is, the more worthy or credible are to be believed. [It doesn't matter how many men say something, because the Word of God is superior to all. It does not matter how many people believe a lie, it's still a lie. And in a democracy, a lie is the truth].

A presumption will stand good until the contrary is proved.

The presumption is always in favor of the one who denies.

All things are presumed to be lawfully done and duly performed until the contrary is proved.

When the plaintiff does not prove his case, the defendant is absolved.

When opinions are equal, a defendant is acquitted.

An act done by me against my will is not my act.

What does not appear and what is not is the same; it is not the defect of law, but the want of proof.

The faculty or right of offering proof is not to be narrowed.

The latter decisions are stronger in law.

No one is restrained from using several defenses.

No one is bound to inform about a thing he knows not, but he who gives information is bound to know what he says.

No one is bound to expose himself to misfortune and dangers.

Plain truths need not be proved.

What is clearly apparent need not be proved.

One eye witness is better than ten ear ones.

An eye witness outweighs others.

What appears to the court needs not the help of witnesses.

It is in the nature of things, that he who denies a fact is not bound to prove it.

The burden of proof lies upon him who affirms, not on him who denies.

The claimant is always bound to prove: the burden of proof lies on him.

Upon the one alleging, not upon him denying, rests the duty of proving.

Upon the plaintiff rests the proving – the burden of proof.

The necessity of proving lies with him who makes the charge.

When the law presumes the affirmative, the negative is to be proved.

When the proofs of facts are present, what need is there of words.

It is vain to prove that which if proved would not aid the matter in question.

Facts are more powerful than words.

Negative facts are not proof.

Witnesses cannot testify to a negative; they must testify to an affirmative.

Better is the condition of the defendant, than that of the plaintiff.

What is not proved and what does not exist are the same; it is not a defect of the law, but of proof.

Principles prove, they are not proved.

There is no reasoning of principles.