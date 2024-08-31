When Jesus spoke the Truth to his accusers, he would justify himself by quoting Law. First, he would quote God's Law, and after quoting God's Law He would often quote the accuser's law and use that against them as well. For example, Jesus would say, "Did ye never read in the scriptures..." and then quote God's Law. Then he would turn around and say, "Is it not written in your law..." and quote their own law! His accusers would have no answer, they could not overcome Him. How could anyone overcome somebody who is obeying both God's Law and man's law!? If a man-made law is just, it will be in harmony with God's Law.

These Maxims are the foundation and principles of the laws that man passes today. Unfortunately, men enforce their own will more than they enforce law. So, this is why, in addition to knowing God's Law, it is also important to know man's law, because man's law is based upon God's Law. And when you are accused of "breaking the law," you can do what Jesus did, and use both God's Law and man's law to justify your lawful acts, for this is the only thing that will excuse you.

It is important to distinguish between commercial law and maxims of law, when quoting from their law. We should never, ever quote their codes, rules, regulations, ordinances, statutes, common law, merchant law, public policies, constitutions, etc., because these are commercial in nature, and if we use their commercial law, they can presume we are engaged in commerce (which means we are of the world), which will nullify our witness (because we are not of the world). Maxims of law are not commercial law, but are mostly based upon scripture and truth. Remember that All of man's laws, except for many maxims of law, are commercial in nature.

Accidents and Injury:

An injury is extinguished by the forgiveness or reconcilement of the party injured. [Luke 17:3-4, 2 Corinthians 2:7-8]

Wrong is wiped out by reconciliation.

A personal injury does not receive satisfaction from a future course of proceeding.

Not every loss produces an injury.

There may be damage or injury inflicted without any act of injustice.

No man ought to be burdened in consequence of another's act.

What one has paid knowing it not to be due, with the intention of recovering it back, he cannot recover back. [If the IRS accuses you of owing them money if you want to go to court to dispute it, you must pay them in full what they demand and then sue them to get it back. Which places the burden of proof upon the accused rather than the accuser]

Whoever pays by mistake what he does not owe, may recover it back; but he who pays, knowing he owes nothing; is presumed to give.

Mistakes, neglect, or misconducts are not to be regarded as accidents.

He who suffers a damage by his own fault, has no right to complain.

An action is not given to him who has received no damages.

An action is not given to one who is not injured.

The execution of law does no injury.

No one is held to answer for the effects of a superior force, or of an accident, unless his own fault has contributed.

The act of God does no injury; that is, no one is responsible for inevitable accidents.

An act of God does wrong to no one.

Benefits and Privileges:

He who does any benefit to another for me is considered as doing it to me.

What I approve I do not reject. I cannot approve and reject at the same time. I cannot take the benefit of an instrument, and at the same time repudiate it.

One who avails himself of the benefits conferred by statute cannot deny its validity.

A privilege is a personal benefit and dies with the person.

A privilege is, as it were, a private law.

He who enjoys the advantage of a right takes the accompanying disadvantage.

He who enjoys the benefit, ought also to bear the burden.

He who derives a benefit from a thing, ought to feel the disadvantages attending it.

He who receives the benefit should also bear the disadvantage.

No one is obliged to accept a benefit against his consent.

Anyone may renounce a law introduced for his own benefit.

Favors from government often carry with them an enhanced measure of regulation.

Commerce:

He at whose risk a thing is done, should receive the profits arising from it.

Let every one employ himself in what he knows.

No rule of law protects a buyer who willfully closes his ears to information, or refuses to make inquiry when circumstances of grave suspicion imperatively demand it.

It is settled that there is to be considered the home of each one of us where he may have his habitation and account-books, and where he has made an establishment of his business.

Mere recommendation of an article does not bind the vendor of it.

Goods are worth as much as they can be sold for.

The payment of the price of a thing is held as a purchase.

The payment of the price stands in the place of a sale.

Common Sense:

No one is bound to arm his adversary.

No man is bound to have foreknowledge of a Divine or a future event.

No one is bound to give information about things he is ignorant of, but every one is bound to know that which he gives information about.

What ever is done in excess is prohibited by law.

He who questions well, learns well.

It avails little to know what ought to be done, if you do not know how it is to be done.

One is not present unless he understands.

Many men know many things, no one knows everything.

It is a fault to meddle with what does not belong to or does not concern you.

When you doubt, do not act.

Consent and Contracts:

The essence of a contract being assent, there is no contract where assent is wanting.

Agreement takes the place of the law: the express understanding of parties supercedes such understanding as the law would imply.

If anything is due to a corporation, it is not due to the individual members of it, nor do the members individually owe what the corporation owes.

He who approves cannot reject.

He who contracts, knows, or ought to know, the quality of the person with whom he contracts, otherwise he is not excusable.

You ought to know with whom you deal.

When two persons are liable on a joint obligation, if one makes default the other must bear the whole.

The right of survivorship does not exist among merchants for the benefit of commerce.

In the agreements of the contracting parties, the rule is to regard the intention rather than the words.

No action arises on an immoral contract.

No action arises out of an immoral consideration.

Advice, unless fraudulent, does not create an obligation.

The agreement of the parties overcomes or prevails against the law.

Agreements give the law to the contract.

The agreement of the parties makes the law of the contract.

One who wills a thing to be or to be done cannot complain of that thing as an injury.

A contract founded on a base and unlawful consideration, or against good morals, is null.

Every consent involves a submission; but a mere submission does not necessarily involve consent.

He who mistakes is not considered as consenting.

He who consents cannot receive an injury.

To him consenting no injury is done.

Consent makes the law: the terms of a contract, lawful in its purpose, constitute the law as between the parties.

Consent makes the law. A contract is a law between the parties, which can acquire force only by consent.

Court and Pleas:

No one can sue in the name of another.

A personal action dies with the person. This must be understood of an action for a tort only.

It is for the public good that there be an end of litigation.

It concerns the commonwealth that there be an end of law suits.

There ought to be an end of law suits.

The practice of a court is the law of the court.

An act of the court shall oppress no one.

In law none is credited unless he is sworn. All the facts must, when established by witnesses, be under oath or affirmation.

An infamous person is repelled or prevented from taking an oath.

No one is believed in court but upon his oath.

He who does not deny, admits. [A well-known rule of pleading]

There can be no plea against an action which entirely destroys the plea.

A false plea is the basest of all things.

There can be no plea of that thing of which the dissolution is sought.

Court Appearance: [This is why we should avoid voluntarily appearing in court]

The truth of the demonstration removes the error of the name.

An error in the name is nothing when there is certainty as to the person.

An error in the name is immaterial if the body is certain.

The presence of the body cures the error in the name; the truth of the name cures an error in the description

Certain legal consequences are attached to the voluntary act of a person.

Crime and Punishment:

If one falsely accuses another of a crime, the punishment due to that crime should be inflicted upon the perjured informer. [Deuteronomy 19:18]

Punishment ought not to precede a crime.

Those sinning secretly are punished more severely than those sinning openly.

A prison is established not for the sake of punishment, but of detention and guarding.

Punishment is due if the words of an oath be false.

He who sins when drunk shall be punished when sober.

Drunkenness both aggravates and reveals every crime.

Vainly does he who offends against the law, seek the help of the law.

An outlaw is, as it were, put out of the protection of the law.

Your motive gives a name to your act.

Take away the will, and every action will be indifferent.

The intention amounts to nothing unless some effect follows.

In offenses, the intention is regarded, not the event.

An act does not make a person guilty, unless the intention be also guilty. This maxim applies only to criminal cases; in civil matters it is otherwise.

An act does not make a man a criminal, unless his intention be criminal.

Every act is to be estimated by the intention of the doer.

The intention of the party is the soul of the instrument.

It is to the intention that all law applies.

In offenses, the will and not the consequences are to be looked to.

Misconduct binds its own authors. It is a never-failing axiom that everyone is accountable only for his own offence or wrong.

No guilt attaches to him who is compelled to obey.

No one is to be punished for the crime or wrong of another.

He is clear of blame who knows, but cannot prevent.

He who does not blame, approves.

He who does not forbid a crime while he may, sanctions it.

Whatever is once bad, is presumed to be so always in the same degree.

He who is once criminal is presumed to be always criminal in the same kind or way.

He who is once bad, is presumed to be always so in the same degree.

He who has committed iniquity, shall not have equity.

No one is punished for merely thinking of a crime.

No one is punished for his thoughts.

Acting and consenting parties are liable to the same punishment.

They who consent to an act, and they who do it, shall be visited with equal punishment.

The instigator of a crime is worse than he who perpetrates it.

A madman is punished by his madness alone.

Customs and Usages:

Where two rights concur, the more ancient shall be preferred.

What is done contrary to the custom of our ancestors, neither pleases nor appears right.

Custom is the best interpreter of laws.

Usage is the best interpreter of things.

Custom leads the willing, law compels or draws the unwilling.

Custom is the best expounder of the law.

Long time and long use, beyond the memory of man, suffices for right.

Expressions and Words:

Laws are imposed, not upon words, but upon things.

Speech is the index of the mind. [James 1:26]

Words are indicators of the mind or thought.

Language is the exponent of the intention.

Many things can be implied from a few expressions.

Bad or false grammar does not vitiate a deed or grant.

When two things repugnant to each other are found in a will, the last is to be confirmed.

Multiplicity and indistinctness produce confusion; and questions, the more simple they are, the more lucid.

Words are to be taken most strongly against him who uses them.

Frequently where the propriety of words is attended to, the meaning of truth is lost.

He who considers merely the letter of an instrument goes but skin deep into its meaning.

Words are to be interpreted according to the subject-matter.

The best interpretation is made from things preceding and following; i.e., the context.

Every interpretation either declares, extends or restrains.

When the words and the mind agree, there is no place for interpretation.

A general expression is to be construed generally.

The expression of one thing is the exclusion of another.

The expression of those things which are tacitly implied operates nothing.

In ambiguous expressions, the intention of the person using them is chiefly to be regarded.

An unequivocal statement prevails over an implication.

What is expressed renders what is implied silent.

It matters not whether a revocation be by words or by acts.

It is immaterial whether a man gives his assent by words or by acts and deeds.

The propriety of words is the safety of property.

The meaning of words is the spirit of the law. [Romans 8:2]

Fictions:

Fiction of law is wrongful is it works loss or injury to any one.

A fiction of law injures no one.

In a fiction of law, equity always subsists.

Fiction is against the truth, but it is to have truth.

Fictions arise from the law, and not law from fictions

There is no fiction without law.

Where truth is, fiction of law does not exist.

A fiction is a rule of law that assumes something which is or may be false as true.

Fraud and Deceit:

Deceit is an artifice, since it pretends one thing and does another.

Often it is the new road, not the old one, which deceives the traveler.

He who does not repel a wrong when he can, induces it.

He who does not forbid, when he might forbid, commands.

He who does not forbid what he can forbid, seems to assent.

He who does not prevent what he can prevent, is viewed as assenting.

He who does not prevent what he can, seems to commit the thing.

Let him who wishes to be deceived, be deceived.

He is not deceived who knows himself to be deceived.

What otherwise is good and just, if it be sought by force and fraud, becomes bad and unjust.

It is a fraud to conceal a fraud.

A forestaller is an oppressor of the poor, and a public enemy to the whole community and the country.

Out of fraud no action arises.

It is safer to be deceived than to deceive.

God and Religion:

What is given to the church is given to God.

No man warring for God should be troubled by secular business.

The Law of God and the law of the land are all one, and both favor and preserve the common good of the land.

The cause of the Church is a public cause.

No man is ignorant of his eternal welfare.

What is first is truest; and what comes first in time, is best in law.

He who is before in time, is preferred in right.

Earlier in time, is stronger in right. First in time, first in right.

To swear is to call God to witness, and is an act of religion.

Truth is the mother of justice.

We can do nothing against truth. [2 Corinthians 13:8]

Truth, by whomever pronounced, is from God.

Suppression of the truth is equivalent to the expression of what is false.

The truth that is not sufficiently defended is frequently overpowered; and he who does not disapprove, approves.

He who does not speak the truth, is a traitor to the truth.

He who does not willingly speak the truth, is a betrayer of the truth.

He who acts badly, hates the light.

The law is from everlasting.

That is the highest law which favors religion.

The church does not die.

No man is presumed to be forgetful of his eternal welfare, and particularly at the point of death.

Human things never prosper when divine things are neglected.

Where the Divinity is insulted the case is unpardonable.

He who becomes a soldier of Christ has ceased to be a soldier of the world. [2 Timothy 2:3-4]

That which is against Divine Law is repugnant to society and is void.

If ever the law of God and man are at variance, the former are to be obeyed in derogation of the later. [Acts 5:29]

Governments and Jurisdiction:

The law is not to be violated by those in government.

The government is to be subject to the law, for the law makes government.

A minor ought not to be guardian of a minor, for he is unfit to govern others who does not know how to govern himself.

The government cannot confer a favor which occasions injury and loss to others.

Every jurisdiction has its own bounds.

Jurisdiction is a power introduced for the public good, on account of the necessity of dispensing justice.

The order of things is confounded if every one preserves not his jurisdiction [in and of Christ].

The power which is derived [from God] cannot be greater than that from which it is derived [God]. [Romans 13:1]

That which seems necessary for the king and the state ought not to be said to tend to the prejudice of liberty of the [Christ's] ekklesia.

Heirs:

The heir succeeds to the restitution not the penalty.

An heir is another self, and a son is a part of the father.

Heir is a term of law, son one of nature.

Several co-heirs are as one body, by reason of the unity of right which they possess. [Romans 8:17, Ephesians 5:31-32]

'Heir' is a collective name or noun [so it is not private, and has no private rights].

An heir is the same person with his ancestor. [Because the ancestor, during his life, bears in his body (of law) all his heirs].

An heir is either by right of property, or right of representation.

No one can be both owner and heir at the same time.

Co-heirs are deemed as one body or person, by reason of the unity of right which they possess. [Romans 8:17, Ephesians 5:31-32]

God alone makes the heir, not man.

God, and not man, make the heir. [Romans 8:16]

Judges and Judgment:

Justice is an excellent virtue, and pleasing to the Most High.

It is the property of a Judge to administer justice, not to give it.

Justice is neither to be denied nor delayed.

Everyone is presumed to be innocent until his guilt is established beyond a reasonable doubt.

The judge is counsel for the prisoner.

No man should be condemned unheard.

He who flees judgment confesses his guilt.

A judge should have two salts: the salt of wisdom, lest he be insipid; and the salt of conscience, lest he be devilish.

A judge is the law speaking. [the mouth of the law]

Definite, legal conclusions cannot be arrived at upon hypothetical averments.

It is the duty of a judge to declare the law, not to enact the law or make it.

A judge is to expound, not to make, the law.

No one can be at once judge and party.

No one should be judge in his own cause.

A judge is not to act upon his personal judgment or from a dictate of private will, but to pronounce according to law and justice.

Justice knows not father not mother; justice looks at truth alone.

Faith is the sister of justice.

Hasty justice is the step-mother of misfortune.

It is improper to pass an opinion on any part of a sentence, without examining the whole.

What appears not does not exist, and nothing appears judicially before judgment.

The judge is condemned when a guilty person escapes punishment.

He who spares the guilty, punishes the innocent. [Mark 15:6-15, Luke 23:17-25, John 18:38-40]

He who decides anything, a party being unheard, though he should decide right, does wrong.

Whenever there is a doubt between liberty and slavery, the decision must be in favor of liberty.

He is the best judge who relies as little as possible on his own discretion.

That law is the best which leaves the least discretion to the judge; and this is an advantage which results from certainty.

That is the best system of law which confides as little as possible to the discretion of the judge.

It is punishment enough for a judge that he is responsible to God. [Psalm 2:10-12, Romans 13]

Of the credit and duty of a judge, no question can arise; but it is otherwise respecting his knowledge, whether he be mistaken as to the law or fact.

A good judge decides according to justice and right, and prefers equity to strict law.

A twisting of language is unworthy of a judge.

One who exercises jurisdiction out of his territory is not obeyed with impunity.

To a judge who exceeds his office or jurisdiction no obedience is due.

The end of litigation is justice.

It is the duty of a good judge to remove the cause of litigation. [Acts 18:12-16]

A judgment is always taken as truth.

Where a person does an act by command of one exercising judicial authority, the law will not suppose that he acted from any wrongful or improper motive, because it was his bounden duty to obey.

Whoever does anything by the command of a judge is not reckoned to have done it with an evil intent, because it is necessary to obey. [Isaiah 33:22, "For the LORD is our judge…"]

One who commands lawfully must be obeyed.

Let justice be done, though the heavens should fall.

Law:

A maxim is so called because its dignity is chiefest, and its authority most certain, and because universally approved of all.

All law has either been derived from the consent of the people, established by necessity, confirmed by custom, or of Divine Providence.

Nothing is so becoming to authority [God] as to live according to the law [of God].

He acts prudently who obeys the commands of the Law. [Ecclesiastes 12:13]

Law is the safest helmet; under the shield of the law no one is deceived. [Ephesians 6:13-17, 1 Thessalonians 5:8]

An argument drawn from authority [scripture] is the strongest in law.

An argument drawn from a similar case, or analogy, avails in law.

That which was originally void, does not by lapse of time become valid.

The law does not seek to compel a man to do that which he cannot possibly perform.

The law requires nothing impossible.

The law compels no one to do anything which is useless or impossible.

No one is bound to do what is impossible

Impossibility excuses the law.

No prescription runs against a person unable to act.

The law shall not, through the medium of its executive capacity, work a wrong.

The law does wrong to no one.

An act of the law wrongs no man.

The law never works an injury, or does him a wrong.

The construction of law works not an injury.

An argument drawn from what is inconvenient is good in law, because the law will not permit any inconvenience.

Nothing inconvenient is lawful.

Nothing against reason is lawful.

The law which governs corporations is the same as that which governs individuals [godless entities].

Nothing against reason is lawful.

The laws sometimes sleep, but never die.

A contemporaneous exposition is the best and most powerful in the law.

The law never suffers anything contrary to truth.

Law is the dictate of reason.

The law does not notice or care for trifling matters.

It is a miserable slavery where the law is vague or uncertain.

It is a wretched state of things when the law is vague and mutable.

Examples illustrate and do not restrict the law.

The disposition of law is firmer and more powerful than the will of man.

Law is established for the benefit of man. [Mark 2:27]

To be able to know is the same as to know. This maxim is applied to the duty of every one to know the law.

We may do what is allowed by law.

Ignorance of fact may excuse, but not ignorance of law.

Ignorance of facts excuses, ignorance of law does not excuse.

In a doubtful case, that is the construction of the law which the words indicate.

In doubt, the gentler course is to be followed.

In doubt, the safer course is to be adopted.

In a deed which may be considered good or bad, the law looks more to the good than to the bad.

In things favored what does good is more regarded than what does harm.

In all affairs, and principally in those which concern the administration of justice, the rules of equity ought to be followed.

In ambiguous things, such a construction is to be made, that what is inconvenient and absurd is to be avoided.

Law is the science of what is good and evil.

The law punishes falsehood.

Reason and authority are the two brightest lights in the world.

The reason of the law is the soul of the law.

The reason ceasing, the law itself ceases.

When the reason, which is the soul of a law, ceases to exist, the law itself should lose its operative effect.

In default of the law, the maxim rules.

Human laws are born, live and die.

It is a perpetual law that no human or positive law can be perpetual.

If you depart from the law you will wander without a guide and everything will be in a state of uncertainty to every one. [Joshua 1:8]

Where there is no law there is no transgression, as it regards the world. [Romans 4:15]

Everything is permitted, which is not forbidden by law.

All rules of law are liable to exceptions. [Matthew 12:1-5]

What is inconvenient or contrary to reason, is not allowed in law.

The laws serve the vigilant, not those who sleep upon their rights.

Relief is not given to such as sleep on their rights.

Nothing unjust is presumed in law.

Acts required by law to be done, admit of no qualification.

To know the laws, is not to observe their mere words, but their force and power. [John 6:68]

We are all bound to our lawgiver, regardless of our personal interpretation of reality. [Isaiah 33:22, James 4:12]

Legality is not reality

The law sustains the watchful.

Those awake, not those asleep, the laws assist. [1 Timothy 1:9]

Legal remedies are for the active and vigilant.

What is good and equal, is the law of laws.

Whose right it is to institute, his right it is to abrogate.

Laws are abrogated or repealed by the same authority by which they are made.

The civil law is what a people establishes for itself. [It is not established by God]

Many things have been introduced into the common law, with a view to the public good, which are inconsistent with sound reason. [The law of merchants was merged with the common law]

The people is the greatest master of error.

A man may obey the law and yet be neither honest nor a good neighbor.

To investigate [inquire into] is the way to know what things are truly lawful. [2 Timothy 2:15]

Those who do not preserve the law of the land, they justly incur the awesome and indelible brand of infamy.

An exception to the rule should not destroy the rule.

Laws should bind their own maker.

Necessity overrules the law.

Necessity makes that lawful which otherwise is not lawful.

Things which are tolerated on account of necessity ought not to be drawn into precedents.