This one just came to me via my Email. I couldn’t explain it better, so here is Brandon Smith with his obviously correct point of view. C.L.

The American Founding Fathers built our nation on a core premise that has been long forgotten and it's causing endless grief for the current generations. What premise? That the rest of the world is not the responsibility of the U.S. We don't owe the world anything, we don't need to be involved in foreign wars and we are not beholden to foreign interests.

No, America is not a "melting pot." It never has been a melting pot. America is its own very separate and very distinct culture with a long list of rules, principles, and ideals. If foreigners want to come here, they have to play by our rules, learn our language, assimilate into our culture, and respect our heritage or they can go back to whatever garbage country they are running away from. It's that simple.

America started with this vision because much of the world at the time of the Revolution was mired in empire, oligarchy, and in some cases barbarism, even in many parts of Europe. Americans separated themselves from the world because the world was hostile to the common man's freedom and prosperity. The revolution was not just a war to separate from the British Empire, it was a means to stay isolated from the entanglements of foreign deviants.

Whether or not that plan was at all successful is up for debate, but the intent was real and consistently stated by the founders. As George Washington noted in his farewell address in 1796:

Against the insidious wiles of foreign influence (I conjure you to believe me, fellow citizens) the jealousy of a free people ought to be constantly awake, since history and experience prove that foreign influence is one of the most baneful foes of Republican government...

This sentiment can and does extend to mass immigration.

George Washington, in a letter to John Adams, stated that immigrants should be integrated into American life so that "by an intermixture with our people, they, or their descendants, get assimilated to our customs, measures, laws: in a word soon become one people." Though they supported the idea of immigrants making a new life in the U.S., they asserted that restrictions and requirements be met.

Also, at that time the majority of immigrants were from Europe where Western culture was at least familiar if not entirely embraced.

Open borders were NEVER a promise of American society. Thomas Jefferson feared the effects of uncontrolled immigration and predicted quite clearly the crisis we are facing today:

Every species of government has its specific principles. Ours...is a composition of the freest principles of the English constitution, with others derived from natural rights and natural reason. To these, nothing can be more opposed than the maxims of absolute monarchies. Yet, from such, we are to expect the greatest number of emigrants. They will bring with them the principles of government they leave, imbibed in their early youth; or if able to throw them off, it will be in exchange for an unbounded licentiousness, passing, as is usual, from one extreme to another. It would be a miracle were they to stop precisely at the point of temperate liberty. These principles, with their language, they will transmit to their children. In proportion to their numbers, they will share with us the legislation. They will infuse into it their spirit, warp and bias its direction, and tender it a heterogeneous, incoherent, distracted mass.

In other words, Jefferson knew that migrants indoctrinated into feudal society or mindless peasantry with no concept of individual liberty could one day overwhelm American culture and destroy it from within if we allowed them to.

Somewhere along the way, the idea of mass immigration became romanticized. Not during the mass migrations from Europe in the last 1800s, not decades later. That immigration event was rife with problems and was only allowed because the Civil War had decimated the working population. It was glorified later by Hollywood as some kind of core American identity... the "melting pot" lie was born.

Well, even if you believe immigration was advantageous over a century ago, that doesn't mean it is advantageous now. Times change and so must government policies reflect those changes. Clinging to the fantasy of America as a golden isle with enough riches for all is pure stupidity. If the American dream is offered to everyone, it will be achieved by no one.

Americans should have learned this lesson well in the early 1980s under the Jimmy Carter administration. This is when the federal government opened the floodgates to mostly unvetted mass immigration from Cuba and Haiti. The event, called the Mariel Boatlift, sparked one of the worst cases of criminal violence in our nation's history and it led to the deaths of tens of thousands of innocents.

Famously depicted in the 1983 film 'Scarface' and the 1984 drama television series Miami Vice, the crime wave that erupted in the face of the migrant surge was not fictional, it was very real, and it made a long-lasting impression on American society.

Though some Cubans became staunch anti-communists and integrated well into American communities, most migrants were violent convicts kicked out of Cuba by Castro and dumped on American shores along with Haitian gang members and even foreign spies. In Florida where most of the migrants first congregated, murder rates exploded for over a decade.

What is the obvious conclusion? The Third World and the Western World are completely incompatible. They cannot be reconciled and very few people from the Third World should be ever allowed to settle in the U.S. There should be a list of countries that we rarely take migrant applications from, and illegal immigration in general should be punished severely as it is in many nations.

There have been endless questions swirling over the past few years over what will happen after the Biden administration encouraged and subsidized the entry of at least 10 million illegal aliens (and millions of "temporary" workers). Well, now we know.

We are suffering under an unprecedented housing crisis as the government gives aid to foreigners and their demand drives up rental prices. We have rising crime in sanctuary cities and Democrats refuse to fully track and report that data to the FBI until 2025. We have Venezuelan cartels invading cities across the U.S. And, we have reports of Haitian migrants eating park animals and people's pets. The situation isn't pretty.

And, if history is any indication, things are going to get a lot worse in the near term unless these migrants are removed from the country.

The immigration policies under Jimmy Carter were an unmitigated disaster and the Biden administration seems to be following the exact same trajectory (stagflation crisis included). Leftists and globalists argue that it is a part of our national identity to accept and cope with mass immigration. They also argue that American "imperialism" is the direct cause of instability in the world, and thus we must "pay the price" by welcoming the Third World into our backyard.

I say, who cares? These people should be tasked with fixing their own countries just as we Americans are tasked with fixing ours. We owe them nothing. No American dream, no reparations, no redistribution of wealth, no easy freedom. They need to go out and fight for those things on their own in their own countries.

The solution is clear: All illegal immigrants need to be extricated from US borders and a moratorium on immigration must be put in place for at least five years until we sort out the mess that has been created.

Foreigners who do see citizenship in the U.S. must meet OUR standards. Remember the concept of standards? Wouldn't it be nice to return to that kind of sanity again? The American communities that are being invaded by migrants right now should also have a say. They build and maintain these towns and cities, and no one is asking them how they feel about the cultural replacement agenda on their doorstep. If they say no, then their will should take precedence over the machinations of the federal government and progressive NGOs.

Make no mistake, illegal migrants will be leaving the U.S. one way or another. There is a peaceful way to do this, and there are other ways. I have little doubt that conflict will be the most likely outcome. The concerns of native-born citizens will be ignored, and they will snap. Then they will do what the establishment fears most of all, they will organize. And when they organize things will turn interesting very quickly.



To truth and knowledge,

"None are more hopelessly enslaved than those who falsely believe they are free." ~Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

“We have come here as agents of the most high to establish justice and we shall not leave until Justice Reigns Eternal”

