“The Devil Wore a Lab Coat” is a haunting, unapologetic anthem by viral country artist Mary Kutter, exposing the dark legacy of Big Pharma in small-town America. With gritty lyrics like “One man’s grave is another man’s paycheck,” the song channels the heart of The Great American Struggle — a recurring theme in Mary’s music. The heartbreak and rage of communities devastated by opioid addiction. Inspired by true events, the song blends Americana roots, raw storytelling, and a chilling narrative that echoes the real cost of painkiller profit. Mary’s voice cuts through generations of silence in coal towns turned ghost towns — where the pills came quicker than answers, and the damage was permanent. Stream it. Share it. Speak the truth.