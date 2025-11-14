Drop Site News

Heavy rains flood tents in Gaza; Hegseth announces Operation Southern Spear to target “narco-terrorists”

Heavy rains flood tents of displaced Palestinians in Gaza. Israel returns the bodies of 15 Palestinian captives to Gaza one day after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad return the body of an Israeli captive. The second revision of a U.S. ceasefire draft resolution at the UN Security Council is shut down by Russian and Chinese objections over the “Board…