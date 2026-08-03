This Author and I Have Some of the Exact Same Predictions and Warnings - I believe everything goes down this November, as many government policies are pointing to. I believe a fall/winter battle this year, will be for all the marbles. For my small group of followers, readers and friends.....please pay attention over the next couple months, to the information I put forward. Lots of prepping tips will be coming as well. Click here to listen to this author.

What Are The Questions They Will Never Ask Fauci During This Investigation? - there are some pretty important points the government is keeping from the public, about the COVID faux-demic. If these facts got out, the public may break out of their government and media mass hypnosis. Click here to read this brand-new article.

Mark Devlin Explains The Black Magic, Occult and Mind Control Aspects of The Popular Music Industry - click here to listen. Mark is also speaking at Liberpulco, which starts Aug 13th. Come see all the speakers LIVE, including myself. Click here to get all the details. Use “jasonchristoff” at checkout to get 10% of your admission.

This Is What I Taught My Daughter at a Very Young Age - in order to protect my daughter (a couple years ago) and my daughter’s generation from the system, I put together a one-of-a-kind youth program. I’m offering this program to the public once again until Sept 1st. Click here to learn about this program. If you would like to chat LIVE with my team about my POWER IN YOU YOUTH PROGRAM, please email info@jchristoff.com

Click here to learn about what I’m doing to prepare for what I believe will be a tougher fall and winter season, moving out of 2026 and into 2027.