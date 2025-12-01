Marc is being made an example of for what he does to fight tyranny. That is as clear as hell! I just called the corrections and left a message for Sgt Drossier. I explained to him that they are violating all of his 1st Amendment rights by incarcerating Marc and that the tyranny will reach every single one of them in the near future. I told him to get right with God and fight this takeover of our nation! Please call and leave your two cents...Marc is fighting for ALL OF US! REMEMBER THAT BEFORE IT’S AT YOUR DOOR…

Lebanon NH Police PIGS Department (603) 448-1212

Grafton County Department of Corrections (603) 787-2019

Case No. 2024-0136, State of New Hampshire v. Marc J. Manchon, appears to be a criminal case from the 6th Circuit District Court in Hillsboro, New Hampshire, resulting from a February 20, 2024, arrest for simple assault. Manchon was reportedly arrested on a warrant for an assault that occurred during a court proceeding, turned himself in, and was booked and unconstitutionally denied bail.