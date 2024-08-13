Investigative journalist Tom O'Neill started researching the Manson killings in 1999, twenty years later he finally published what became one of the most complete accounts of the secret war against the counterculture of the 1960s.

He discovered links to the CIA's top secret mind control project MK Ultra, the JFK assassination, and much more.

In this conversation with Rebel Wisdom's David Fuller, they talk about the untold story of this seismic time in American history and ask if America needs to come to terms with its past if it is to move on.