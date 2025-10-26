MAN IN AMRICASETH HOLEHOUSEAlicia LutzOct 26, 2025515SharemRNA 2.0: This Frightening Tech Can Target Your BRAIN Using Biological Post CodesThe Hidden Hand Behind the Recent Crypto Crash w/ John PerezEXPOSED: What the Vatican, CIA, & Elites Are HIDING About True Human PotentialThe Forbidden Medicine of Light: Why is Big Pharma HIDING This From Us?515Share
Today I visited a hospital, nothing serious, slight touch of bronchitis which I have suffered from for few decades----dust and fumes from industry I worked in I put it down to! Anyway I had a bit of time to kill so was looking around----SHOCK! Here was a poster on the wall and it was MODERNA/NHS and they are looking for volunteers to test a MRNA jab for NOROVIRUS!? PHARMA/WHO/GOVERNMENTS keeping on with the MAIMING AND MURDERING AGENDA----YES/NO?