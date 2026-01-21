MAN IN AMERICASETH HOLEHOUSEAlicia LutzJan 21, 2026314ShareIs the Globalist Plan to Collapse America and Blame it on Trump? w/ Alex NewmanMan in America Inside the CPS Machine: Government Overreach, Trafficking Pipelines, and the Families Being Torn Apart w/ Ryan Matta There are certain topics I’d give anything to avoid… Listen nowa month ago · 50 likes · 5 comments · Man in America314Share
I mean, if they hadn’t collapsed it already it was gonna have to be with one of the guys that got voted in. Considering we got like five minutes left till 2030. I guess it’s whoever the guy is. So the types of divisive use of influence and occasional you know provoke tourist inflammatory actions they could pretty much send it whatever they needed to go and use the two party system as the bumper bowling lanes. Just gotta make sure you got enough time to get enough of the pins in. Because that’s what it is is dialectical bumper bowling with reverse engineered solution manifestation.