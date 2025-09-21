The North Star with Shaun King

🇺🇸🇮🇱 Israel Doesn’t Care if the World Hates Them — They Only Need One Partner: The United States

Family, I want to tell you something that has been haunting me. We are now 716 days into the genocide in Gaza. Israel’s global reputation has collapsed. Poll after poll, study after study, shows they are more hated, more isolated, more distrusted than at any time in modern history…