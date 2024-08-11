"Once you begin to see how words, terms, and symbols are used, you realize that the powers that be in this world have set up a world of symbols, emblems, terms, and catchphrases. Once you understand how this system works, the world opens up to you. All of it is right in front of you, but if you don't understand what the words are and what they mean, you'll never figure out how this stuff works”.

There's a very sinister, frightening, and interesting symbolism that has been imposed upon this country, and the people have no idea what's going on.

I guarantee you, that no matter how educated you might think you are, you have no idea how the world actually works. You need to understand that even on your check when you're writing a check, look at the line where you put your name.

Get a magnifying glass and you will find that it's not a solid line. It's a typed, written sentence that's been honed down to microscopic size. Get a magnifying glass and read on a check what is written where you sign your name." - Jordan Maxwell ________________________________________________________________________ Voiceover by Video Advice Speaker: Jordan Maxwell -

https://jordanmaxwellshow.com/

Footage provided by Story blocks and Art grid Music provided by Epidemic Sound and Artlist References used under Fair Use Law