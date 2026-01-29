MADDIE-(BOOKS BEHIND BORDERS)
WHERE THE HELL ARE THE EPSTEIN-TRUMP CHILD RAPE FILES?
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Donald Trump Impregnated a 13 Year Old and Watched The Baby Be Thrown In a Lake and Killed (allegedly)
No introduction or context is needed for this. The link does not work for people in the United States (shocker!), so I just wanted to easily provide it here for you…
Read more
24 days ago · 63 likes · 7 comments · Maddie
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
CEO of the ADL Admits to Monitoring American Citizens
Greenblatt also admits in this video that the ADL is the biggest trainer of law enforcement in the country…I wonder what tactics they teach them…
Listen now
3 days ago · 259 likes · 38 comments · Maddie
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Ben Shapiro’s Advice to Struggling Americans: “Maybe You Shouldn’t Live Here”
In a podcast episode, Ben Shapiro said that if you’re a young person in America and you can’t afford to live here, then “maybe you shouldn’t live here…
Listen now
2 days ago · 164 likes · 34 comments · Maddie
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
Iran, Israel, and the United States: Are We Looking at WWIII?
On the outside, it may look like regime change is off the table in Iran. But anyone paying attention knows that both Israel and the United States will try again at some point. They always do…
Listen now
8 hours ago · 62 likes · 34 comments · Maddie
Maddie (Books Behind Borders)
CEO of the ADL Admits to Monitoring American Citizens
Greenblatt also admits in this video that the ADL is the biggest trainer of law enforcement in the country…I wonder what tactics they teach them…
Listen now
3 days ago · 259 likes · 38 comments · Maddie